The Optimistic American Podcast Launches Season Four Focusing on Political Reforms Designed to Heal Divisions in America Featuring Interviews with Andrew Yang, Joe Lieberman, and More

PHOENIX , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optimistic American Podcast today announced the launch of its fourth season, featuring diverse voices from both sides of the aisle, focusing on political reforms happening around the nation that will dramatically help to heal the divisions in America. The first episode, to be released on June 7, features author and entrepreneur Katherine Gehl who will talk about her book, The Politics Industry, which focuses on the two party's hold on the system. Hosted by political commentator and strategist Honorable Paul E. Johnson, the former mayor of Phoenix Arizona, The Optimistic American Podcast offers listeners a balanced and optimistic take on today's most pressing issues.

The Optimistic American Podcast features compelling interviews from top political experts

With 18 episodes in total, season four will feature impressive guests including presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who will discuss the rise of independent voters; former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman who will offer insight into how labels stop people from working together; and Alaska State Senator Cathy Giessel who will share how specific political reforms can help heal political divisions.

"Season four of The Optimistic American, includes a discussion with some of the best minds in America," says Johnson, co-author of the highly praised book Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency When Politics Fail You. "This podcast is for those who want to heal divisions in America, those tired of the extremism from the left and the right. The existing system promotes the monopoly of the two parties, it discriminates against independent voters, and provides government subsidies for political parties that promote division and negative campaigns. There are answers for those of us who want something better from our democracy."

Other season four guests include Sen. Rusty Bower who lost his seat as the state's majority leader after he voted for Trump but opposed overthrowing the Arizona election, BlackPAC Chair George Farrell, and Eric Bronner from Vets for Political Innovation.

With conversations that pivot toward the positive, The Optimistic American leads with promise and faith rather than fear and despair, and it aims to rekindle the American Spirt.

Available in both video and audio, The Optimistic American can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and on The Optimistic American website at www.OptAmerican.com.

