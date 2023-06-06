Netsmart and nVoq partner to deliver integrated speech recognition to tackle the documentation challenge for in-home healthcare clients

BOULDER, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated, an innovator of speech recognition technology within the in-home healthcare industry, and Netsmart, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for human services, post-acute care and specialty practice communities, have announced a partnership agreement that will bring advanced speech to text capabilities to the Netsmart myUnity® electronic health record (EHR).

As part of the partnership, Netsmart becomes the authorized reseller of the nVoq speech recognition products for Netsmart clients. The cloud-based speech recognition technology will be seamlessly integrated within the Netsmart myUnity EHR solution, providing users with an intuitive and efficient way to document patient visits by simply using the power of their voice. With nVoq's advanced language understanding capabilities, the solution can accurately capture spoken words and convert them to text in real time, minimizing the need for manual data entry, improving documentation quality and reducing the risk of errors.

"We are thrilled to partner with nVoq to bring cutting-edge speech recognition capabilities to our post-acute clients," said Dawn Iddings, SVP & GM of Post-Acute Care, Netsmart. "Empowering clinicians and physicians to save time and build higher-quality, more comprehensive narrative notes is so important and directly linked to quality of patient care and in some cases reimbursement. As the only vendor that can support the whole continuum of post-acute care in a single platform, we look forward to advancing the technology capabilities of our myUnity solution to drive efficiencies and improved care."

Netsmart myUnity is an ONC-certified EHR serving post-acute care service lines including hospice, palliative care, home health, personal care and senior living on a single, integrated platform. myUnity equips clinicians and staff with robust functionality and intuitive workflows that support clinical, operational and financial efficiencies and improved care. The next-generation platform streamlines care coordination and enables post-acute care providers to meet regulatory compliance and succeed in value-based care programs.

"Netsmart is a leader in serving the post-acute care community, and we are thrilled to work with them to bring our innovative speech recognition technology to their clients," said Debbi Gillotti, COO of nVoq Inc. "With our solution capabilities, Netsmart clients can improve the accuracy and efficiency of clinical documentation."

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

About nVoq Incorporated

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expediate high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, visit https://nvoq.com/

