Miro adds 50 features and Miroverse gains 350 new templates during Q1, driving faster innovation for global teams

Miro continues pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital collaboration by adding advanced features for more efficient workflows, better meetings and workshops, and inclusivity among distributed teams

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro ®, the visual workspace for innovation, announced today that it added more than 50 new features to the platform and 350 new templates to Miroverse in its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (February - May 2023). The latest series of feature and template releases support both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration among teams, enable more efficient workflows, and maintain industry-leading privacy and security measures.

"We deeply value the engagement and feedback from our community of more than 55 million users around the globe," said Varun Parmar, chief product officer of Miro. "The new features and capabilities we released in Q1 reflect what we're hearing from enterprise teams every day – they want better ways to ideate and design, contextualize information among their cross-functional teams, and the ability to iterate quickly and efficiently. All of these increase the speed and impact of innovation, which is now the bottom line for companies that want to remain economically viable."

Miro's feature releases in Q1 were designed for:

Advanced collaboration methods for distributed teams to ideate and contextualize information more quickly, including:

Private Mode : This new feature encourages more feedback, diversity of ideas, and collaboration by giving teams a private space to reword, prepare, and reflect within a meeting or retrospective. : This new feature encourages more feedback, diversity of ideas, and collaboration by giving teams a private space to reword, prepare, and reflect within a meeting or retrospective.

Interactive Presentation Mode : Content in Miro is often the basis for presentations, and this capability makes it easy for presenters to share their work, involve their audience, and engage in productive discussions. Whether it's a project plan, design files, diagrams, or data dashboards, now presenters can show them off – right where they are, at any level of detail – through new capabilities in interactive presentation mode. : Content in Miro is often the basis for presentations, and this capability makes it easy for presenters to share their work, involve their audience, and engage in productive discussions. Whether it's a project plan, design files, diagrams, or data dashboards, now presenters can show them off – right where they are, at any level of detail – through new capabilities in interactive presentation mode.

Miro Talktrack : Users asked for a way to add more context and human connection to their async work. Talktrack, now widely available, makes it possible to record video or audio walkthroughs of the board. Viewers can then interact directly with the board, creating an immersive collaborative experience. Miro will continue to add capabilities to bolster Talktrack, so users can easily strengthen collaboration with emotion, subtext, and nuance. : Users asked for a way to add more context and human connection to their async work. Talktrack, now widely available, makes it possible to record video or audio walkthroughs of the board. Viewers can then interact directly with the board, creating an immersive collaborative experience. Miro will continue to add capabilities to bolster Talktrack, so users can easily strengthen collaboration with emotion, subtext, and nuance.

New languages : Miro continues to broaden its translation capabilities to improve localization. The platform now supports five languages: English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. : Miro continues to broaden its translation capabilities to improve localization. The platform now supports five languages: English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Streamlined project management and workflows, including:

Clustering : Powered by AI and machine learning, clustering is an easy, intelligent way to identify similar sticky notes, visualize themes, and organize all kinds of information. In addition to clustering by color or tag, users now can cluster sticky notes by sentiment and keyword. : Powered by AI and machine learning, clustering is an easy, intelligent way to identify similar sticky notes, visualize themes, and organize all kinds of information. In addition to clustering by color or tag, users now can cluster sticky notes by sentiment and keyword.

Advanced mind mapping : Easily expand a mind map on the board by adding additional nodes. A new capability — auto layout — automatically aligns mind maps, giving complex and broad ideas structure. : Easily expand a mind map on the board by adding additional nodes. A new capability — auto layout — automatically aligns mind maps, giving complex and broad ideas structure.

Community-driven creativity and innovation

Since the start of 2023, Miro's community has added more than 350 new templates , such as Lenny Rachistky's "One-Pager," Collaboration Superpowers' "Personal User Manual," and Thoughtworks' "Design Critique" workshop .

Miro has also streamlined the process for getting templates published. With a Miroverse profile , users simply submit templates for consideration, then the Miroverse submission team will review and provide feedback before promoting them to the broader community.

Enterprise-grade data security

Data security and privacy remains a top priority for Miro customers. Miro now provides its customers with the ability to host all Customer Content — compute infrastructure, production data, and backup data — in EU-based data centers, enabling more control over their personal data and tighter compliance with EU privacy laws including GDPR and other regulations such as the UK Data Protection Act. Additionally, all customer data is encrypted in transit. Miro offers enterprise customers an optional add-on, Enterprise Key Management, which provides centralized control over the encryption keys used to protect their data.

What's next

Miro plans to release more than 100 new features during the next quarter to boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and spur new ideas. This includes updates to Miro AI — a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features that optimize the most common and complex workflows on Miro.

Additionally, at the request of customers, Miro plans to add additional visual capabilities to the platform that will allow companies to incorporate their own professional and distinct identity. To follow real-time platform enhancements and improvements, and view detailed how-to's for new features, visit: https://miro.com/changelog/ .

For more information, visit the Miro blog .

About Miro

Miro is an online workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 50M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

