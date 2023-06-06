FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CREDIT SELECTS ARCESIUM'S ADVANCED RECONCILIATION TECHNOLOGY

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, announced today it has been selected by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC ("First Eagle Alternative Credit" or "FEAC"), an alternative credit investment manager with $21 billion in assets under management, to provide FEAC with Arcesium's advanced Reconciliation solution. Arcesium's capabilities are designed to enable FEAC to optimize its reconciliation procedures, bolster its operational efficiencies, and achieve further economies of scale.

By leveraging advanced reconciliation technology and expertise, Arcesium's solutions are engineered to empower FEAC to more efficiently manage and reconcile data across its tradable credit and direct lending business lines while reducing operational risk and gaining access to clean, reliable data. To support continued growth in the private credit sector, Arcesium provides private credit investment firms with the necessary technology and expertise to thrive in today's complex investment landscape. Arcesium is confident its partnership with FEAC will enable FEAC to efficiently monitor reconciliations across all stages and milestones.

"We are thrilled to be working with First Eagle Alternative Credit, a well-respected investment manager with a strong track record of delivering value to its clients," said Cesar Estrada, Head of Arcesium's Private Markets segment. "Our advanced Reconciliation solution will provide First Eagle Alternative Credit with a robust and scalable platform engineered to effectively manage and reconcile its complex investment data across directly originated loans and other credit instruments within a modern cloud-based environment."

"As an incoming client, we are impressed with Arcesium's expertise and innovative technology platform, which we believe will enable us to further enhance our operational efficiency and operational risk management capabilities," said Ed Giordano, Chief Financial Officer of First Eagle Alternative Credit. "We look forward to partnering with Arcesium to optimize our reconciliation processes and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

To learn more about Arcesium's capabilities for Private Markets Investors, visit: https://www.arcesium.com/who-we-serve/private-markets-investors/

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,800 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

For more information about Arcesium and our capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit

First Eagle Alternative Credit is an alternative credit manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments with approximately $21 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms and is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investments. For more information on First Eagle Alternative Credit, please visit www.feac.com.

Contact

Reshma Kabani

Vice President, Head of Marketing

(646) 873-1116

reshma.kabani@arcesium.com

Leigh Crosby

Director, FEAC Marketing and Communications

(617) 790-6060

leigh.crosby@firsteagle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arcesium