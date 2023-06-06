CloseSimple Launches Collaboration Portal to Help Title Companies Elevate the Closing Process

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloseSimple , a leading innovator in the real estate industry based out of Minneapolis, MN, announced today that it has formally launched a suite of new features within its Collaboration Portal that bring cohesion and consistency to the closing process.

CloseSimple is a high-growth, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution used by title companies, escrow companies, and real estate attorneys to enhance the experience of closing on a real estate transaction. CloseSimple's platform leverages strategic solutions to bring buyers, sellers, Realtors, lenders and attorneys into one digital closing experience, driving efficiencies, consistency in process, and differentiation in the market for its customers.

"While a lot of real estate tech companies are trying to adjust to market conditions, CloseSimple has doubled down on innovation. Our new suite of features allow our customers to better leverage our industry-leading automation capabilities to continue bringing simplicity and transparency to the closing process." said Paul Stine, CEO and Co-Founder of CloseSimple. "Only a few years ago, the idea of a remarkable customer experience was something reserved for other sectors such as online shopping, ride hailing or pizza tracking. Now, title companies too can provide an elegant experience to all parties involved in the transaction."

Nate Niemi, CTO and VP of Product at CloseSimple, explained, "We have focused on creating a cohesive and secure way for our customers to engage with their clients through a digital, white-labeled, and mobile-friendly portal. From providing Realtors and lenders with a centralized location to access all their transactions, to offering mobile-friendly consumer forms, eSigning, and Fraud Prevention, we are eliminating guesswork for all parties involved."

Bill Svoboda, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, added, "Our main goal is to ensure our customers receive the recognition they deserve. We understand that simplicity is key on all levels. That's why we have dedicated ourselves to making everything simple for escrow staff to use, simple for end users, and simple to implement."

About CloseSimple

For more information, visit www.closesimple.com

