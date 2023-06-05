SAYSO, The World's First Craft Cocktail Tea Bags, Unveils New Sustainable Packaging And New Cocktails

Innovative Ready-to-Drink Startup Celebrates First Year Anniversary with Momentous Growth, Expands Product Line with Espresso Martini and Hibiscus Cosmopolitan Coming Soon

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAYSO , the world's first craft cocktail tea bags creating a new category in the ready-to-drink space, is unveiling new product packaging and two new flavors just in time for the brand's 1-year anniversary.

SAYSO (PRNewswire)

The packaging redesign follows a successful retail expansion across 36 premium specialty stores and boutiques nationwide and is a result of the brand's commitment to offering a more eco-friendly product at an even more affordable price point.

Starting in June, SAYSO will replace its current box packaging with pouches made from post-consumer recycled materials, which will be available for purchase on the brand's website. As a result of this packaging redesign, consumers will enjoy a lower price point of $16 for eight cocktail tea bags, down from the previous price of $24.

Since July 2022, monthly sales have grown 600% with an average of 38% per month.

"As SAYSO celebrates our first-year anniversary, we are thrilled to introduce our new sustainable packaging and two new cocktails to our customers. Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience with high-quality ingredients, convenience, and sustainability at the forefront," said Co-Founder, Chloe Bergson.

The certified women-owned beverage category disrupter is bridging the gap between ready-to-drink mixers and labor-intensive cocktail kits offering a versatile option for cocktail enthusiasts and non-drinkers alike in a sophisticated, easy format. Unlike traditional cocktail mixers that are loaded with artificial flavors and excessive amounts of sugar, SAYSO offers an all-natural alternative using only the freshest, granulated ingredients including dehydrated fruits and herbs dried at peak flavor.

SAYSO's successful product lineup, including the Skinny Spicy Margarita (TikTok viral best seller), Rosemary Honey Moscow Mule (best seller in non-alcoholic bottle shops), Skinny Cardamon Paloma, and the classic Old Fashioned, will be joined by two new exciting cocktails. Launching this summer, the classic Espresso Martini is a trending favorite and the upcoming Hibiscus Cosmopolitan in early Fall offers an approachable, low-sugar option with an elevated SAYSO twist.

The ingenious biodegradable tea bags, expertly portioned, provide the perfect balance of taste and convenience requiring no shaking, blending, or mess when cocktail crafting. Just steep the bag in cold water for 3 minutes, add your spirit of choice (or skip it for a mocktail!), and add ice, for the fastest and easiest way to create a premium craft cocktail at home or on-the-go.

Co-founder Alison Evans added, "We look forward to continuing to expand our retail footprint, partnerships, and collaborations this year to bring SAYSO to even more cocktail lovers nationwide. We're excited to see our products hit the shelf at Citarella, Fairway, Gourmet Garage, and Bristol Farms this month."

SAYSO products can be purchased on its website, Amazon, and in select retail stores. For more information, visit www.drinksayso.com .

Media Contact: press@drinksayso.com

About SAYSO

Launched in 2022 by Harvard Business School graduates Chloe Bergson and Alison Evans, SAYSO came to life when, mid-pandemic, they became frustrated trying to recreate the delicious cocktails they once fancied at bars… while at home. Tired of carbon copy, high sugar RTD's and seltzers, or shopping for a multitude of ingredients to make one drink, they began experimenting with all-natural ingredients, dehydrated, and encased in a tea bag. The result? Easy to create, cocktails or mocktails at home in minutes, or to take on-the-go. SAYSO is revolutionizing the way we cocktail.

SAYSO New Sustainable Packaging (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAYSO