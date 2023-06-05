Checkmarx Unveils Fusion 2.0 with First-to-Market, Consolidated Application Risk Management at Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri will speak on "AppSec as a Driving Force to Secure Digital Business" as Application Risk Management solution presented in exhibit hall booth #635

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. , June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit -- Checkmarx , the global leader in application security solutions, announced today Fusion 2.0, with a groundbreaking new Application Risk Management module, during the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit. Application Risk Management is the first solution to consolidate vulnerabilities, risk ratings and prioritization guidance across an organization's entire application portfolio into one comprehensive dashboard, making it easy to direct developers towards the riskiest applications.

Application Risk Management presents an overall application “risk score” to help prioritize the investment of resources along with guidance on remediation (PRNewswire)

As security and development teams invest enormous resources in finding and fixing critical vulnerabilities within increasingly complex applications, Checkmarx Fusion correlates data across every AST solution on the Checkmarx One platform to prioritize the most critical vulnerabilities to fix first. Application Risk Management builds on Fusion's correlation engine to consolidate and prioritize risks not just within an application, but now across the entire application portfolio. This enables AppSec teams to focus on reducing the most significant risks across their application portfolios and quickly direct developers to the most critical vulnerabilities in the riskiest applications while improving the developer experience.

"As enterprises rapidly expand cloud-native development efforts, the complexity of software continues to increase," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. "The increase in complexity has led directly to an overall increase in software vulnerabilities. This results in alert fatigue for AppSec teams and poor developer experience, which poses a real threat to organizations' ability to identify and remediate important vulnerabilities. With the new Application Risk Management module powered by Fusion 2.0, AppSec teams can easily identify the most serious business risks across their applications and quickly engage and focus their development teams on the most important issues to solve."

The new Checkmarx Fusion 2.0 with Application Risk Management offers:

Unified risk analysis: Presents intelligent unified risk analysis across business applications, focusing on the most important and exploitable vulnerabilities.

Efficient management and prioritization of vulnerabilities: Users can manage and prioritize vulnerabilities efficiently in a consolidated view of security risks across the entire application portfolio.

Guidance on assigning and resolving security issues: Offers centralized guidance on addressing a range of security issues across the application portfolio.

Vulnerability Tracing : Users can trace when vulnerabilities were first introduced into the application.

Unaddressed Critical Risk Timer: Provides valuable insights into the elapsed time during which a particular critical risk has not been addressed.

"There is a mindset change in the application security industry. It's no longer about trying to find every vulnerability and hoping for the best," said Kobi Tzruya, Chief R&D Officer at Checkmarx. "Enterprises today need help in understanding where to focus. With Fusion 2.0, they can immediately understand that with a list of top vulnerabilities out of the many that our solutions find."

Johri will be co-hosting a fireside chat session at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit along with Dell Technologies' Global Head of Product Security Sudharma Thikkavarapu. "Checkmarx: Insights with Dell – AppSec as a Driving Force to Secure Digital Business" will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2:45 p.m.

For more information on Fusion and the Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, visit this page or stop by booth #635 in the exhibit hall at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

