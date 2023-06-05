Binance Receives Coveted Security and Privacy Certifications

PARIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the world's leading blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider, announced today that it has been awarded the coveted ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications for information security governance and privacy information management in three jurisdictions across Europe and the Middle East: France, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Binance secured the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certificates as an organization meeting the internationally recognized standards in information security governance and privacy information management, respectively. Building robust security and privacy measures has always been a key priority for Binance, and these ISO certifications are a testament to the company's consistent efforts on these fronts.

A-LIGN , the external auditor, – a technology-driven security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks – awarded the two ISO certifications to Binance following a thorough and comprehensive evaluation of the security and privacy domains of its operations.

"Information security governance is a critical aspect of modern organizations. With these internationally recognized certifications, Binance demonstrates that it has established effective controls and protections," said Jimmy Su, Chief Security Officer at Binance. "Users and clients on our platform can be assured that their assets and information are protected in line with the latest global standards. We have a team of highly experienced security professionals that are continuously improving, adapting, and innovating to ensure that Binance remains at the forefront of safeguarding the blockchain ecosystem."

Stewart Thompson, Chief Data Protection Officer at Binance, added: "Users are at the heart of everything we do at Binance, which is why we've made privacy information management a key priority within the company. Our data protection team works closely with other teams – including security, legal, compliance, and operations – to ensure that Binance meets the strong global privacy requirements. We're glad to see our teams' efforts rewarded with these independently accredited certifications. This is a significant milestone for us at Binance, as we continue to advance security and privacy standards within the blockchain space."

Moving forward, Binance will be undergoing annual surveillance audits to ensure continued conformity with the standards set out within the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. There are also plans to expand the certifications to other regions and obtain additional internationally recognized security, privacy, and compliance certifications.

Undergoing third-party audits of our security and compliance practices is part of Binance's broader commitment to building trust and reliability within the blockchain ecosystem through adherence to industry standards and regulations.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider delivering compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm of SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

