Paul Gonzales joins Assurity as National Wholesale Manager

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gonzales joined Assurity as its new National Wholesale Manager, bringing business and sales development expertise to Assurity's Individual Sales team. Gonzales will focus on coaching and maximizing performance for Assurity's Individual Regional Wholesaler team with an eye toward efficient, strategic growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Assurity) (PRNewswire)

Gonzales has nearly 20 years of industry experience and has a track record of achieving significant sales growth in a variety of markets. He has previously held roles with The Winters Group and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). He comes to Assurity at a time of fast-paced growth for the Individual Sales division under the leadership of Vice President Nathan Driskill.

"I am excited to join an organization that has a great history, a great culture, and a great opportunity for growth," says Gonzales. "I look forward to joining our mission of helping people through difficult times."

Gonzales is an advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace; he founded and served as chair for the Diversity in Sales Council at AIG. He is also the co-founder and a board member of Zoey's Angels, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to helping Texas families who have lost an infant child.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Assurity