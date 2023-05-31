BP TO USE HONEYWELL'S ECOFINING™ TECHNOLOGY TO INCREASE SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PRODUCTION WORLDWIDE

Honeywell technology to be deployed at five new sustainable aviation fuel projects across the U.S., Australia , and Europe

Flexible design enables same solution to be used across various locations, maximizing cost-efficiency, and minimizing time to market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that bp selected Honeywell's Ecofining™ technology to help support the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at five bp facilities across the globe.

bp's Cherry Point refinery in Washington state where a biofuels production facility is planned to help make SAF. (PRNewswire)

Honeywell UOP Ecofining technology will be installed at the following bp sites: Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington; Rotterdam II refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Lingen refinery in Lower Saxony, Germany; Castellón de la Plana refinery in Castellón, Spain and Kwinana Oil refinery in Kwinana, Australia.

Ecofining is a proven, ready-now technology, and its simplified design provides bp a capital and cost-efficient solution to increase bp's SAF production from renewable feeds. It will help bp achieve its aim to supply 20% of the SAF market globally by 2030.

SAF produced from Honeywell's Ecofining technology is certified for use according to international standards. It can be used as a drop-in replacement without engine modifications and currently can be used in blends of up to 50 percent with the remainder as conventional (fossil-based) jet fuel.

"bp has an established global biofuels business that is positioned for rapid growth utilizing Honeywell's technology. The world's demand for SAF is set to increase dramatically and bp seeks to play an important role in helping the airlines to decarbonise," said Nigel Dunn, senior vice president biofuels growth, bp.

"Demand for Ecofining has more than doubled in the last two years, and Honeywell has now licensed 35 Ecofining plants around the world with a total production capacity in excess of 400,000 barrels per day," said Lucian Boldea, president and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies. "Honeywell helped pioneer SAF production with its Ecofining process, which has been used to produce SAF commercially since 2016."

"The Honeywell UOP Ecofining process, developed in conjunction with Eni SpA, converts non-edible natural oils, animal fats and other waste feedstocks to renewable diesel and SAF, and can reduce GHG emissions up to 80% when compared to the emissions from fossil fuels1," added Boldea.

Honeywell now offers solutions across a range of feedstocks to meet the rapidly growing demand for renewable fuels, including SAF. In addition to Honeywell UOP Ecofining, Honeywell's renewable fuels portfolio includes Ethanol to Jet technology and the recently announced Honeywell UOP eFining™, which converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide into e-fuels.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About 60% of Honeywell's 2022 new product introduction research and development investment was directed toward ESG-oriented outcomes for customers2.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

1 GHG reductions are based on LCA analyses conducted at Michigan Technological University under the direction of Dr. David Shonnard.

2 Methodology for identifying ESG-oriented solutions is available at investor.honeywell.com (see "ESG/ESG Information/Identification of ESG-Oriented Offerings").

