Leading Occasion and Bridalwear ERetailer, JJ's House, Expands into Ready-to-Wear with Summer Dress Collection

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House , the renowned online destination for wedding, occasion, prom, and party dresses, is thrilled to announce its expansion into ready-to-wear fashion with an exciting new Summer Dress Collection . The collection captures the essence of summer, carefree vacations, and the beauty of the ocean and beach, offering women aged 25-45 an irresistible selection of stylish and affordable dailywear designs.

Drawing inspiration from this season's trending colors, JJ's House Summer Dress Collection includes bright summer greens and pinks, with embellishing shades such as butter yellow, powder blue, and electric violet. For those seeking a classic nautical vibe, the range also offers timeless white, navy, and blue options.

The collection's captivating floral prints are a key selling point, available in refreshing light colors, bold and saturated hues, and timeless vintage styles. The range also includes design details to suit various tastes and preferences, from charming tassels and intricate hollowed-out designs to playful frills and elegant ruffles. The A-line silhouette takes center stage, flattering for every body type.

Floral Print V-Neck Vacation A-line Polyester Ankle-Length Dresses US$ 36.00 (PRNewswire)

JJ's House understands the importance of convenience and accessibility in summer, so all dresses and jumpsuits in this collection are ready-to-wear. Breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton heavily feature, guaranteeing comfort and style.

"Our expansion into ready-to-wear fashion marks an exciting new chapter for JJ's House," says Dylan Ma, Marketing Director of JJ's House. "We are delighted to offer our valued customers a diverse range of summer dresses that capture the season's spirit. With our focus on vibrant colors, floral prints, and light and simple styles, we aim to provide women with fashionable choices that effortlessly enhance their summer wardrobe," says Sarah Liu, Chief Designer with JJ's House.

The Summer Dress Collection by JJ's House is available at highly affordable prices, with most styles ranging between $35 and $45. Customers can explore the collection and conveniently purchase through the JJ's House website.

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range of dresses made from quality materials at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service. At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, we are dedicated to offering our customers silhouettes and styles designed to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

