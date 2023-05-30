Debevoise Releases Spring 2023 Private Equity Report

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its Spring 2023 Private Equity Report, a useful guide to managing risk and seizing opportunities in the private equity space.

Like much of the economy, the private equity industry has shifted into a lower gear in the face of high interest rates, market uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical turbulence. Even so, the work of structuring deals, tapping into capital markets, and managing regulatory and technological change continues—and is arguably even more important to the bottom line in a lower-growth environment.

The Spring 2023 Private Equity Report probes important trends unfolding on all of these fronts, including new approaches to Carve-Out deals, the impact of crucial U.S. regulatory developments, best practices for "Up-C" transactions, and a comprehensive article on the regulatory, quality control and third-party management risks of generative AI tools in private equity.

Please read the full report here.

About the Debevoise Private Equity Group

Debevoise is a trusted partner and legal advisor to a majority of the world's largest private equity firms, and has been a market leader in the Private Equity industry for over 40 years. The firm's Private Equity Group brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 400 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise our clients across the entire private equity life cycle. The Group's strong track record, leading-edge insights, deep bench and commitment to unified, agile teams are why, year after year, clients quoted in Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and PEI cite Debevoise for our close-knit partnership, breadth of resources and relentless focus on results.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

View original content:

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP