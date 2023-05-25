TRASK SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Trask, a digital solutions leader in financial services is expanding in the United States and Canada

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trask, a leading European digital solutions integrator, is pleased to announce its expanded entry into the North American market. Trask is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, with locations across the UKI and Europe, and is one of the fastest-growing technology consultancies in the region.

Trask Solutions (PRNewswire)

Today, Trask principally services financial services, industrial products, automotive industries, telecommunication, energy, and manufacturing industries. To support its plans for expansion in North America, Trask has multiple European technology delivery centers and will build additional centers in the US and Canada.

Trask's initial focus in the North American market will be on the financial services industry, specifically banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, private markets, and the fintech segments. Trask's expertise spans digital change, process optimization, cloud infrastructure, data, cybersecurity, as well as regulation and compliance.

Trask brings business issue-centered digital solutions that drive value for clients across the entire digital ecosystem. Trask differentiates its services through its execution-first focus, leveraging its market-leading solution architecture and technology engineering capabilities. Trask will provide its North American clients access to its solution assets in areas such as payments, open banking, client onboarding, regulatory compliance, intelligent automation, and other adjacent areas.

Pavel Riegger, Trask CEO, commented, "We at Trask are confident in the prospects of continuing to expand our client services and bring our unique solution delivery approach and experience to North America. This effort is critical for Trask to continue its market-leading growth and to create value for its clients, their customers, and our associates."

The Trask Board asked industry veteran John Weisel, of New York, to lead its expansion into the North American professional services market. Pavel says, "John brings unparalleled global market knowledge and experience from decades of leadership in the business and technology services industry from several of the largest global services providers. We at Trask fully expect rapid adoption of our unique digital solution engineering and delivery approach."

Trask has also added leadership in Canada and across multiple industry sectors and solution domains. John Weisel commented, "The state of the professional services market has changed forever, with client intimacy and solution centricity the keys to delivering value to clients. The mandate is to move beyond power point and to deliver digital business outcomes. I am confident Trask's differentiated approach will continue to set it apart from the field."

Trask Holdings a.s. is the holding company for the various Trask digital solution services businesses. Trask is engaged in helping its clients design, plan, and implement market-leading digital solutions. Trask was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Today it has approximately 2,000 professionals operating from solution delivery centers in the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Slovakia. Clients are served from principal metro locations in the EU, UKI, and North America. Trask has served over 200 clients since its founding and is most experienced in the financial services, automotive and industrial products, telecommunication, energy, and manufacturing industries. Trask Holding a.s. is privately held.

