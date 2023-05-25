BRIANNAS Introduces New Line of Marinades Just in Time for Summer Grilling

BRENHAM, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day is this weekend and BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing is excited to introduce a new line of marinades that will elevate your grilling game and bring food to the table that all will enjoy.

BRIANNAS is known for producing premium salad dressings, made in small batches using high-quality ingredients to ensure great taste in every bottle. Customers have been using their dressings as marinades for years, and for the first time ever, BRIANNAS is expanding their offerings to include a line of robustly flavored marinades created to make better tasting meals and enhance mealtime.

The new marinades include:

Sriracha Honey Ginger Marinade combines the spice of sriracha with sweet Grade A honey and zesty ginger. It's perfect for adding complex flavor to grilled pork and chicken wings. Try BRIANNAS' Pork Chops with a delicious kick of spice.

Roasted Garlic and Herb Marinade is made with an abundance of savory roasted garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. It's a delicious addition to chicken, grilled vegetables, or crusty bread. It's featured in BRIANNAS' easy recipe for Garlic and Herb Grilled Chicken Kabobs.

Classic Steak Marinade is a sweet and savory combination of balsamic vinegar, sweet figs, garlic, onion, black pepper, and spices. Perfect for marinating steaks, chicken or sautéing with mushrooms. Try it with BRIANNAS' staple recipe for Classic Grilled Steak .

Smoked Chipotle and Lime Marinade is made with smoked chipotle peppers, garlic, lime, and spices. It adds smoke and spice to your favorite grilled meats, including beef, chicken, and pork. These BRIANNAS' Steak Fajitas are a guaranteed summer hit.

Citrus Mediterranean Marinade adds the bright and fresh flavor of citrus mixed with oregano, basil, and rosemary. Simply delicious on fish, chicken, and grilled vegetables. BRIANNAS' Mediterranean Salad with Citrus Shrimp is a fresh way to try it out.

"We're thrilled to launch our new line of marinades just in time for summer," said Jenny Van Dorf, Director of Marketing and Communications. "We've developed five unique flavors that we think our customers will absolutely love, and we produce every bottle with care and craft to make the grilling experience even more tasty and enjoyable."

BRIANNAS Marinades are gluten-free, contain no artificial flavors, and are made without high fructose corn syrup. To find a store near you, for more recipe inspiration, or to purchase online, visit BRIANNAS.com.

