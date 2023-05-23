Supplier.io Enhances Diverse Supplier Management Solution With Social Impact Capabilities and B Corp Certification Data

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the premier SaaS provider of supplier diversity data and management solutions, today announced that its industry leading platform now includes new data and filtering capabilities that help companies advance their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives through procurement. The Supplier.io platform now offers:

B Corp™ Certification Data: With just under 8,000 With just under 8,000 B Lab Certified B Corporations across 89 countries, this new set of data within Supplier.io will allow procurement leaders to quickly find companies that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Social Impact Filtering: Supplier.io now includes filters for customers to track, report, and analyze their spend with companies that have demonstrated social impact. In addition to B Corp Certification data, procurement leaders can easily locate social and local business enterprises, as well as certified Supplier.io now includes filters for customers to track, report, and analyze their spend with companies that have demonstrated social impact. In addition to B Corp Certification data, procurement leaders can easily locate social and local business enterprises, as well as certified Fair for Life Fair Trade , and Humane enterprises.

According to The Hackett Group's Supplier Diversity Study, ESG continues to be a top focus for supply chain and procurement leaders in 2023. B Corp data within Supplier.io and the new filtering capabilities help companies advance their ESG priorities while also sourcing certified diverse suppliers.

"Our commitment with Supplier.io is to provide the most accurate and reliable resource to help procurement and supply chain leaders partner with suppliers that exhibit high social and environmental standards," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "By expanding our social capabilities with the inclusion of B Corp Certification data within Supplier.io and new filters, we can help companies easily implement programs and processes for more socially responsible sourcing as part of their supplier diversity and procurement data initiatives."

To earn a B Corp Certification, companies must demonstrate high social and environmental performance, make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing their performance information to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on www.bcorporation.net.

Learn more about how Supplier.io can streamline your diverse supplier search and request a free demo today.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

