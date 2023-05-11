Specialists in Gastroenterology Partners with GI Alliance

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's premier gastroenterology management organization, is pleased to announce a partnership with Specialists in Gastroenterology (SIG) located in St. Louis, Missouri. This group of ten providers includes six physicians and four advanced practice providers.

Founded in 1942, SIG has a proven history of providing comprehensive and highly specialized gastroenterology care. SIG physicians include Leonard Weinstock, M.D., Aman Singh, M.D., Erik Thyssen, M.D., Nikhil Banerjee, M.D., Steven Fern, D.O., and Benjamin Root, M.D. In addition to the clinical practice, this partnership will include the Advanced Endoscopy Center, in-house infusion, and ASC anesthesia services.

"Specialists in Gastroenterology is an exciting addition to our Midwest division," said James Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "GI Alliance will provide important infrastructure support allowing physicians to focus their attention on providing exemplary care to their patients."

"GI Alliance is the gold standard in gastroenterology practice management organizations," said Leonard Weinstock, M.D. "We recognized the importance of GI Alliance's physician-led model and our ability to retain physician practice autonomy, which will ensure success now and well into the future."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to nearly 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance-managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

