Hisense Launches New TV Products in the Middle East

Brand new U8 and ULED X TVs are now available across the region

QINGDAO, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the consumer technology brand announced the launch of its brand new ULED X and hero U8 TV products in the United Arab Emirates region yesterday.

In 2022, Hisense TV ranked No.2 in global TV shipments, and in the same year, also won the 'Dubai Quality Global Award' for launching a series of high-quality products and services specifically targeting the local Dubai market.

Hisense launches ULED X to UAE Market (PRNewswire)

First unveiled at this year's CES, Hisense's 110-inch ULED X was awarded the CES 2023 Innovation Award for its advanced optical systems, extraordinary image processing, and industry-leading display technologies. It has redefined the standard of high-end LCD TV picture quality by elevating the brightness, contrast, and screen image taking it to a whole new level.

Hisense shows its latest display products to the consumers (PRNewswire)

Hisense's commitment to investing in technology research and development is underpinned by operating 23 global R&D centers worldwide. And when it comes to providing quality technological appliances, employing and retaining the best local talent that improves the whole organization, is also paramount. For many years, the company has continuously invested in local executives, experts in sales, marketing, supply chains and many other roles to help build a highly-localized professional operations team.

Speaking at the product launch event in Dubai, Jerry Liu Vice President of Hisense International commented: "Our Dubai Company has become one of Hisense's fastest-growing overseas companies. From 2018 to 2022, Hisense's brand awareness in the UAE market increased from 48% to 73%, representing a growth of 25 percentage points. The brand equity also increased from 57 to 145, a growth of over 154%. Hisense's brand influence has been expanding year by year, gradually becoming a key marketplace for Hisense's overseas brands and greatly expanding its coverage area. Hisense's core mission is to pursue scientific and technological innovation, take the lead in advanced manufacturing with intelligence as the core, and bring happiness to millions of families with high-quality products and services."

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hisense