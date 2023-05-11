Bluestar Alliance Acquires Scotch & Soda USA Assets and Appoints Fashion Veteran Anthony Lucia To Oversee the Global Business

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company, announces an affiliate acquisition of the US-based wholesale and retail business assets of Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda. The acquisition by an affiliate of the Bluestar Alliance company allows, among other things, for Scotch & Soda and its products to be sold across the USA in a fleet of retail stores. This acquisition follows the previously announced acquisition of the Scotch & Soda brand (including worldwide licensing and distribution rights) by a separate affiliate of Bluestar Alliance. The addition of Scotch & Soda to its impressive portfolio of leading consumer brands including iconic action sports brand Hurley, Bebe and Tahari, among others, further solidified the Bluestar Alliance's position as a leader in the brand management industry.

Bluestar Alliance Chief Operating Officer, Ralph Gindi, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Lucia as Global President of its Scotch & Soda USA and Global Business Operations, to oversee and further expand the popular lifestyle brand. "We are excited to welcome a veteran fashion executive to take the helm of the Scotch & Soda business," says Gindi. "Scotch & Soda is known across the globe for its ties to Amsterdam and fine craftsmanship of trendsetting product, and we want to introduce the brand to new consumers especially here in the US," adds Gindi. Mr. Lucia brings over 25 years of expertise running both US and global fashion brands including Hugo Boss, G-Star and Escada. "I am proud to join the Bluestar Alliance executive team, and look forward to working on one of most recognized brands in contemporary fashion," says Lucia.

Under Lucia's leadership the Scotch & Soda's strategy is to continue its premium retail distribution which includes operating retail stores and our successful e-commerce platform. In his new role Lucia will streamline and ensure a smooth transition across the retail footprint and global brand operations. The brand is currently optimizing its business to enable further expansion and profitable growth.

Bluestar will continue the growth momentum by introducing new consumers to the Scotch & Soda brand, inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam and power of self-expression. The company plans to invest in marketing initiatives that will drive brand awareness and also enable strong consumer engagement across the globe. Scotch & Soda has just dropped its new "From Pool to Party" complete summer collection which is available in stores and online today.

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Tahari, Bebe, as well as Justice, Brookstone, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

Each brand is uniquely positioned maintaining the brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution. Bluestar's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current retail sales exceeding $6 billion. The company manages a current portfolio of over 300 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide.

Born in Amsterdam in 1985, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today's global fashion landscape.

Collections can currently be found in a fleet of freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in some of the world's biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand's online operations also ship to over 70 countries.

