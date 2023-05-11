ASI Surveys 25,000 Consumers To Prove Promo's Power & Effectiveness

ASI's 2023 Ad Impressions Study shows logoed items remain consumers' favorite form of advertising

TREVOSE, Pa., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promotional products are a powerful and cost-effective advertising medium, according to the latest edition of the Ad Impressions Study by the Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI).

ASI (PRNewswire)

"ASI's Ad Impressions Study is the definitive guide to data and statistics proving promo's value to consumers"

ASI's national award-winning research and editorial team produced the most comprehensive study of promo products end-users in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry by surveying nearly 25,000 consumers nationwide over an entire year. Download the study at asicentral.com/study.

The updated study reveals new findings and definitive data on the reach and effectiveness of promotional products, also known as swag. Promo products cost as little as 1/10 of a penny, which is lower than nearly any other advertising medium, and deliver recall to 85% of recipients worldwide, with recall highest for apparel. Plus, promo products remain the most preferred form of advertising among U.S. consumers, beating radio, newspaper, TV, magazine, mobile and internet ads.

ASI's free study provides authoritative proof of the longevity of products, impressions earned over a product's lifetime, cost per impression (CPI), preferred methods of advertising by age bracket and geographic region, popularity of Made-in-USA and sustainable products, and the positive impact on the advertiser's business.

"The 2023 Ad Impressions Study is the definitive guide to data and statistics proving promo's value to consumers," said Nate Kucsma, ASI's senior executive research director. "Companies rightfully want to know what impact their advertising will have on consumers, and the data we provide proves promo products are the best source of advertising around."

The study contains nearly 200 searchable infographics divided by product, state, region, gender, age, and more. "Our product snapshots deliver detailed information, down to the percentage of consumers who would be more likely to do business with an advertiser that gave them a logoed item," said ASI Media Editor-in-Chief C.J. Mittica.

"ASI's 2023 research report offers clear and precise ways to prove to buyers and prospective clients that promo products are appreciated, desired and valued while returning an incredible return on investment for businesses of every size," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the largest technology, marketing and information provider in the promotional products industry.

The world's biggest brands use promotional products like caps, T-shirts and pens imprinted with logos or slogans to advertise their company, organization, product, service, achievement or event, and to thank clients and employees.

For more information on ASI research, contact Nate Kucsma at nkucsma@asicentral.com.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry.

ASI's 2023 Ad Impressions Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute