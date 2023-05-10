VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH GONZAGA UNIVERSITY TO BRING DIGITAL PERSONAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE TO ALUMNI

The partnership simplifies the personal insurance journey for Gonzaga University alumni and offers an additional way for "Zags" to contribute to their alma mater

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced a partnership with Gonzaga University (GU) to provide alumni (Zags) with the opportunity to shop for and buy personal insurance coverage through a variety of carriers while receiving trusted advice. The partnership supports Gonzaga's Office of Alumni and Friends by generating ancillary revenue to support alumni programs and scholarships.

VIU by HUB logo (PRNewswire)

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice.

"We are proud to partner with Gonzaga on a program that will impact past, present and future members of the Zag community," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "GU alumni benefit from VIU by HUB's powerful brokerage advice and help build a new source of revenue to support future university endeavors by simply shopping for protection that best fits their needs."

VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows, communications and systems of partner organizations, such as alumni associations, enabling them to provide added value to their members and clients while supporting their organizational growth and goals.

"Our alumni are an integral part of the GU community, and their contributions to their alma mater and our world are vast," said Kara Hertz, Assistant Vice President for Alumni and External Relations at Gonzaga University. "By partnering with VIU by HUB, we are excited to offer our alumni a service we know they'll value that has the added benefit of providing a new opportunity for them to contribute to the university they love."

VIU enables consumers to compare, shop for, and navigate personal insurance policies across auto, home, condo, renters, life and pet, and leverages the expertise of HUB, which has been in business for more than four decades and is the largest personal lines broker in the U.S.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University (GU) is a private Jesuit university in Spokane, Washington. It is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Founded in 1887 by Joseph Cataldo, an Italian-born priest and Jesuit missionary, the university is named after the young Jesuit saint Aloysius Gonzaga. The campus houses 105 buildings on 152 acres of grassland alongside the Spokane River, in a residential setting a half-mile from downtown Spokane. For more information, visit Gonzaga University.

