Randstad USA to host third annual 'Flourishing Under Fire' event focused on embracing the value of workforce equity

Symposium to feature prominent corporate leaders to discuss mental well-being, people with disabilities and veterans talent strategies

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world of work changing rapidly, it is increasingly important that businesses and their workers recognize the needs of a dynamic labor market. Workers' values and expectations have evolved, with many requiring companies to adopt and implement new policies that celebrate equity, diversity and inclusion. To address these concerns, Randstad USA is bringing together top corporate executives and leaders for its third annual "Flourishing Under Fire" symposium for a discussion on how to help untapped groups thrive in corporate settings.

From May 23 - 25, this program will evaluate the state of the corporate pipeline and the path to progress, educate and build awareness of conditions and realities in building an inclusive workforce and discuss best practices for talent delivery initiatives impacting untapped individuals. Each day will have a different focus: mental well-being on day one, people with disabilities on day two, and veterans on the third and final day.

"At Randstad, we are working toward a world where everyone, regardless of race, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, ability or Veteran status, has equal access to opportunities and feels valued and respected," said Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact, Randstad North America. "At our third annual Flourishing Under Fire program, we will have the necessary conversations to help make sure this is the reality."

"We are so excited to bring the best minds in corporate America together to have an integral conversation about equity diversity and inclusion in the workplace," said Randstad USA Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Floss Aggrey. "Flourishing under Fire is another great example of Randstad's ongoing commitment to becoming the world's most equitable and specialized talent company."

Speakers and panelists will feature some of the country's top executives and corporate leaders, including:

Machel Hunt, Founder, Therapy for You LLC & former Director Emory University School of Medicine; Robin Bouvier, Vice President, Well-being Expert, Aon; Don Baylor, Managing Director, Lafayette Square; Kacy Fleming, Head, Global Well-Being, Takeda; Dr. Kelly D. Holder, Chief Wellness Officer, Brown University Medical School; Dr. Tyler Amell, Chief Health & Strategy Officer, MediKeeper, Inc; Doug Torline, Partner, PWC, Allies and Abilities Partner Champion; Jill Houghton, President and CECO, Disability:IN; Dr. Marc Howard, Professor, Government & Law, and Executive Director, Prisons and Justice Initiative, Georgetown University; Sean Hosman, CEO, Persevere; Mohamed Massaquoi, Managing Director, VESSOL; Carmen Jones, VP, Health Equity & Disability Inclusion, UnitedHealthcare; Carol Glazer, CEO, National Organization on Disability (NOD); Lindsey Streeter, SVP, Global Military Affairs, Bank of America; Gena Pirtle, Global Head of Inclusive Communities, Cisco; Courtney Edmonds, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Leidos; Victor Baez, SVP, Ingram Micro; Herman Bulls, Vice Chairman, JLL Americas; Chris Crace, Military Vet Leader, EY; Lauren Lobrano, Principal, Disability Inclusion, Amazon.

The program will also feature Traci Fiatte, CEO, Randstad North America; Floss Aggrey, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America; Audra Jenkins, Global Chief Equity Officer, Randstad; Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact, Randstad North America; Denise Dettinigmeijer, CFO, Randstad North America Executive Sponsor, Abilities in Motion; Jorge Vazquez, Global CFO, Randstad; Michael Smith, Chief Executive, Randstad Enterprise Solutions, Global Executive Sponsor, Alliance for Disabilities & Allies; Graig Paglieri, CEO, Randstad Technologies NA; Karin Childress, Vice President, Veterans Center of Excellence, Randstad Technologies NA.

