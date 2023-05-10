Dominion DMS integrates with MenuMetric.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with MenuMetric.

MenuMetric's mission is to create the technology that enables F&I professionals to connect with customers and create a personal sales experience. Their vision is to maximize the power of human connection by utilizing advanced technology. MenuMetric simplifies the F&I sales process by increasing customer satisfaction, all while maximizing profits. Their platform enables efficient selection, presentation, and sales tracking for F&I products and vehicle add-ons.

"The partnership between Dominion DMS and MenuMetric is a powerful collaboration that promises to elevate the auto industry's digital capabilities. With cutting-edge presentation and tracking software, alongside advanced dealer management solutions, this partnership delivers unrivaled digital security, flexibility, and efficiency in today's ever-evolving market." - Phil Imbery, Chief Operating Officer, MenuMetric

Along with Dominion's $0 core DMS, MenuMetric delivers key benefits to dealers.

Dynamic presentation through fully customizable menus.

Automate & simply the F&I process through our cloud-based F&I Management platform.

Increase profits: MenuMetric dealers are 8% above the national average.

Real-time, cloud-based reporting, tracking PVR, penetration rates, reserve deviation, etc.

Agent-level reporting enabling all business reviews in one place.

eRating - Connect to hundreds of product providers under one platform.

eContracting - Improves F&I up-sell opportunities, CSI scores, and reducing contract kick-backs through integrating over 200 aftermarket vendors.

eSignatures - Securely sign electronically through ePad, Topaz, or on your customer's personal device.

"The ability to have everything you need to work a deal at your fingertips is crucial. Automating and simplifying your F&I process with MenuMetric right from VUE DMS makes it simple and easy!" - Chris Miller, Finance Manager, Stuart Powell Group.

"Having the opportunity to partner with businesses that raise the bar for dealerships is something that Dominion DMS takes pride in. Our partnership with MenuMetric gives those businesses the tools they need to succeed." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what Dominion DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About MenuMetric:

MenuMetric's mission is to create the technology that enables F&I professionals to connect with customers and create a personal sales experience. Our vision is to maximize the power of human connection with the utilization of advanced technology. MenuMetric simplifies the F&I sales process by increasing customer satisfaction, all while maximizing profits. Our platform enables efficient selection, presentation, and sales tracking for F&I products and vehicle add-ons. With our ever-growing list of partners and constantly evolving software, we're your road to higher sales!

To set up a demo or to find out more about MenuMetric, visit our website: www.menumetric.com

For more information or questions, call us at (516)778-6368.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

