Cambria Hotels Breaks Ground on Pacific Northwest Debut

Upscale brand continues coast to coast expansion with two new properties in Oregon

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues its nationwide expansion of Cambria Hotels in the Pacific Northwest with the official start of construction on Cambria Hotel Pearl District—Portland and Cambria Hotel Hillsboro. Expected to open in Spring 2025, the new properties will be added to Cambria's growing portfolio of hotels in travelers' favorite destinations.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In) (PRNewswire)

"The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotels in Hillsboro and Portland represents another proud moment for the brand. This milestone marks Cambria's entry into the Pacific Northwest and commemorates yet another fantastic destination for modern travelers who know and love the Cambria brand," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Portland is known for the vibrancy and uniqueness of its many neighborhoods, each with a distinct sense of place just like Cambria Hotels, and we look forward to showcasing the diverse communities through the new properties."

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer, Evergreen Hotel Development Group, along with Portland city officials attended formal groundbreaking ceremonies to commemorate the development milestone and express their excitement about the brand's entrance into the Pacific Northwest.

Cambria Hotel Pearl District

Located at 165 NW Park Ave, the six-story, 178-room Cambria Hotel Pearl District—Portland sits in the heart of Portland's Pearl District, a fashionable and lively area known for its shopping, craft breweries, and artisanal coffee shops, and across from the historic North Park Blocks. Just a short walk from downtown, Old Town Chinatown and Northwest Portland, the hotel provides guests with convenient access to the many attractions that Portland has to offer. The property's design reflects the relationship between nature and industry that can be seen in the surrounding Portland community. The Cambria Hotel Pearl District – Portland will be developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer Baskervill, and general contractor Deacon.

Cambria Hotel Hillsboro

Situated at 5523 NE Huffman St, the four-story, 115-room Cambria Hotel Hillsboro is located just 20 minutes outside of Portland and a short drive from the Hillsboro airport and Highway 26, making it a convenient destination for business and leisure travelers alike. The property's design is inspired by Oregon's state bird and flower and Hillsboro's designation as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Cambria Hotel Hillsboro is being developed by Evergreen Hotel Development Group.

Cambria Hotels are modern, approachable and stylish, offering an experience that's tailored to the needs of business travelers and the wants of leisure guests. All Cambria Hotels feature locally inspired decor and upscale amenities, including:

Sophisticated guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush premium bedding

Immersive spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Elegant onsite dining with menus that capture the local flavors, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation

Stylish meeting and event spaces

Cambria Contactless Concierge text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders and more

Mobile check-in option

Free WiFi and other tech-friendly features

Cambria Hotels participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,400 hotels across 22 brands located in 45 countries and territories worldwide. With the no-fee Choice Privileges Mastercard and Choice Privileges Select Mastercard members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a mobile-friendly revenue management tool that continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, the award-winning Choice University educational platform delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

There are currently over 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria ® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. There are currently 65 Cambria properties open and nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline across the United States. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria .

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, email: development@choicehotels.com .

