Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Keynote Speakers from Lightspark, Casa, Rootstock and more for First-ever Bitcoin L1 and L2 Event

Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Keynote Speakers from Lightspark, Casa, Rootstock and more for First-ever Bitcoin L1 and L2 Event

The one-day event immediately preceding Bitcoin 2023 in Miami will bring together builders across multiple ecosystems to discuss the latest in Bitcoin development and innovation

MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Builders , the first-ever conference focused on Bitcoin Layer 1 and Layer 2 developers, today announced its keynote lineup, rounding out a who's who list of thought leaders and change-makers in Bitcoin development and innovation.

Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Keynote Speakers from Lightspark, Casa, Rootstock and more for First-ever Bitcoin L1 and L2 Event (PRNewswire)

The keynotes, MC'ed by Hard Money & Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell include:

Scaling Lightning For The Future by Lightspark CEO David Marcus

How to Survive Bitcoin Ossification by Casa Co-Founder & CTO Jameson Lopp

Building on Bitcoin : A panel discussion with IOV Labs COO Daniel Fogg , Luxor CEO Nick Hansen , Babylon Chain Co-Founder David Tse , and Trust Machines CEO Muneeb Ali

The Bitcoin Developer Landscape: A fireside chat with Electric Capital Partner Maria Shen

Fundamental Utilities on Bitcoin : Bitcoin educator Dan Held in conversation with Galaxy's Head of Firmwide Research Alex Thorn

Taking place at Ice Palace Studios in downtown Miami on May 17, Bitcoin Builders is packed with workshops, keynotes, and networking opportunities in addition to appearances from some of the most influential voices contributing to the expansion and acceleration of the most secure and trusted blockchain, Bitcoin.

"It's been exciting to see so many new developers becoming interested in Bitcoin lately," said Casa Co-Founder & CTO Jameson Lopp. "I expect a plethora of talented Bitcoiners to descend upon Miami this May, and Bitcoin Builders will provide them with an excellent opportunity for engaging in technical discussions."

The event agenda includes impactful sessions to address the current state of Bitcoin development as well as the future of its innovation, led by technical leaders in the space; and sessions will be divided into two stages, Mainnet and Devnet.

Mainnet Sessions include:

Meet the Bitcoin Layers

Bitcoin DeFi's First Billion Users: A Roadmap

How Will Regulation Impact Crypto Exchanges?

Scaling BTC: Rollups, ZKproofs, & More

The Extraordinary Power of Ordinals

The Future of Bitcoin Wallets

Betting on Bitcoin : Investor Chat

Building on Bitcoin : A Rundown of Products Improving the Developer Experience

Nostr for Builders

Ordinals Are Making Bitcoin Fun Again

Devnet Sessions include:

Building with LNC

Introducing Lightspark: Harnessing the Power of Lightning

The Fate of BIP-300: What Are Drivechains

Rootstock: Navigating How to Build on EVM

sBTC Technical Dive

Designing Great User Experiences on Lightning: How We Get Bitcoin in Everyone's Hands

Overcoming the Complexities of Testing a Cryptocurrency Wallet

Navigating BTC Forks

"There has never been a better time to build on Bitcoin. Bitcoin L2s like Rootstock are enabling developers to build apps that will bring Bitcoin to millions of new users," said IOVLabs President, COO, & Rootstock contributor Daniel Fogg. "Rootstock is in a prime position to attract new developers to the Bitcoin space as it is EVM compatible; the same solidity tools and libraries that are used to build on Ethereum can be used for Rootstock."

"I'm excited to see developers at the Bitcoin Builders Conference begin to resolve the key barriers to entry for new users of crypto, enabling Everyday DeFi solutions to be built on Bitcoin," added Fogg. "As a true Bitcoin sidechain, Rootstock brings the unmatched security of Bitcoin PoW to these builders. Rootstock provides a trusted foundation that can be utilized to secure the financial transactions of users around the world, no matter their economic status."

"We're excited to see so many developers interested in Bitcoin," said Kevin Hurley, Co-Founder & CTO of Lightspark. "Bitcoin Builders is a great space to have technical discussions, and the Lightspark team is looking forward to meeting and learning from the developers that are building the apps and services that will take Bitcoin to many more millions of new users."

"This is the year Bitcoin L2s will break down walls for developers building the apps that will take Bitcoin to millions of new users," according to Core Contributor at Sovryn, Edan Yago. "I've never seen more developers interested in Bitcoin than now. There's so many talented Bitcoiners descending on Miami this May, and Bitcoin Builders gives them the space to have technical discussions not happening anywhere else."

Bitcoin Builders aims to bring together a community of developers, entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from all around the world who share a common vision to make Bitcoin everything it promised to be and more.

For the full list of speakers and agenda, or to purchase tickets with our exclusive 40% discount code *BITCOINBUILDERS*, visit www.BitcoinBuildersConf.com .

About Bitcoin Builders

Bitcoin builders, Layer 1 and 2 ecosystem leaders, ordinals innovators, and more are coming together on May 17, 2023, for the first-ever Bitcoin Builders Conference. This Bitcoin ecosystem event will feature hands-on workshops, panel discussions with engineering leaders, and insightful industry keynotes for developers and innovators. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bitcoinbuildersconf.com

Press Contact

hiro@dittopr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hiro