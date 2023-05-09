Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2023, were $456.8 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar's cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into at least the middle of 2026.

"With Nektar regaining full rights to rezpegaldesleukin, we are already making progress towards initiating a Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "We are confident that our focus on immunology is the best path forward to bring important potential therapies to patients and create shareholder value. Based on feedback from key opinion leaders in atopic dermatitis, we are enthusiastic about the future prospects for rezpegaldesleukin in a significant and growing biologic treatment landscape. Finally, we are working diligently to advance our immunology research pipeline with the goal of advancing a new IND candidate next year."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $21.6 million as compared to $24.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $156.3 million as compared to $141.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter include $76.5 million in non-cash goodwill impairment, $13.2 million in other non-cash impairment charges primarily related to lease assets, and $8.0 million in other restructuring costs, offset by decreases in R&D and G&A expenses.

R&D expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $30.5 million as compared to $107.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. R&D expense decreased primarily due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program.

G&A expense was $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. G&A expense decreased primarily due to the wind down of the bempegaldesleukin program.

Restructuring, impairment and costs of the terminated program were $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The amount for the first quarter of 2023 includes $13.2 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges, $5.5 million in severance, and $2.5 million in other costs.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $137.0 million or $0.73 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $90.4 million or $0.49 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the $89.7 million in non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis, for the first quarter of 2023 was $47.3 million or $0.25 basic and diluted loss per share.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Updates

2b study in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in 2023. The company will also explore other auto-immune indications for the development plan for rezpegaldesleukin. On April 27, 2023 , Nektar announced that it will be regaining the full rights to rezpegaldesleukin from Eli Lilly and Company. Nektar plans to move forward with rezpegaldesleukin and will initiate a Phasestudy in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in 2023. The company will also explore other auto-immune indications for the development plan for rezpegaldesleukin.

On April 17, 2023 , Nektar announced a strategic reprioritization and cost restructuring plan that includes a new pipeline focus on immunology, as well as several cost reduction initiatives.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "advance," "support," "develop," "progress," "expect," "potential" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin and our other drug candidates in research programs, the timing for filing a new IND, our expectations regarding our 2023 cost restructuring plan, and our expected working capital and cash runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin and our other drug candidates are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin and our other drug candidates are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin and our other drug candidates are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected cost savings we expect from our 2023 cost restructuring plan and we may undertake additional restructuring and cost-saving activities in the future, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022(1)

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,955

$ 88,227



Short-term investments

379,872

416,750



Accounts receivable

2,995

5,981



Inventory, net

20,235

19,202



Other current assets

11,009

15,808





Total current assets

491,066

545,968

















Property, plant and equipment, net

27,084

32,451

Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,187

53,435

Goodwill

-

76,501

Other assets

1,406

2,245





Total assets

$ 561,743

$ 710,600

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

3,696

12,980



Accrued expenses

37,410

36,557



Operating lease liabilities, current portion

18,773

18,667





Total current liabilities

59,879

68,204

















Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

109,389

112,829

Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net

145,131

155,378

Other long-term liabilities

6,479

7,551





Total liabilities

320,878

343,962

















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock

-

-



Common stock

19

19



Capital in excess of par value

3,584,738

3,574,719



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,681)

(6,907)



Accumulated deficit

(3,338,211)

(3,201,193)





Total stockholders' equity

240,865

366,638



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 561,743

$ 710,600





(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended March 31,





2023

2022











Revenue:









Product sales

$ 4,718

$ 5,688

Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties

16,861

17,561

License, collaboration and other revenue

15

1,573 Total revenue

21,594

24,822











Operating costs and expenses:









Cost of goods sold

7,060

5,315

Research and development

30,469

107,253

General and administrative

21,081

27,339

Restructuring, impairment, and costs of terminated program

21,193

1,475

Impairment of goodwill

76,501

- Total operating costs and expenses

156,304

141,382

Loss from operations

(134,710)

(116,560)











Non-operating income (expense):









Change in fair value of development derivative liability

-

33,427

Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

(6,405)

(7,529)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

4,034

395 Total non-operating income (expense), net

(2,371)

26,293











Loss before provision for income taxes

(137,081)

(90,267)











Provision for income taxes

(63)

126 Net loss

$ (137,018)

$ (90,393)























Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.73)

$ (0.49)











Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

188,875

185,848

