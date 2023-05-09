CARMA CONNECTED CELEBRATES 15 YEAR MILESTONE WITH EXPANSION TO LAS VEGAS

Leading Miami communications agency taps veteran hospitality publicist Stephanie Capellas to launch Las Vegas expansion

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARMA CONNECTED , the leading full-service lifestyle agency in South Florida, will celebrate its 15-year milestone with its expansion to the West Coast. At the helm of this Las Vegas evolution is veteran publicist Stephanie Capellas who will serve as partner. With more than two decades of industry expertise in world-class culinary, nightlife, entertainment and luxury hospitality, Capellas has led communications efforts for some of the most celebrated organizations, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Hakkasan Group and Cirque du Soleil.

Carma Connected (PRNewswire)

Carma Connected's new office will serve as a West Coast hub for the company's growing team of public relations, marketing, social media management and event professionals and will expand the firm's presence in the United States. An established team of seasoned Las Vegas professionals, led by Capellas, will join the more than 40 team members in the public relations giant's Miami headquarters. With its best-in-class client roster, some of Carma Connected's clients include David Grutman's Groot Hospitality (Komodo, Gekko, LIV, The Goodtime Hotel), 1 Hotel South Beach, Stephen Starr's Starr Restaurants (Pastis, Makoto, Steak 954), Grove Bay Hospitality (Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Beauty & The Butcher), Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Chica, Superblue, Wynwood Walls, W Miami, Riviera Dining Group (Mila, Bâoli, Ava), Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Drai's Las Vegas, Sunseeker Resorts, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and large scale events with national acclaim, including Super Bowl, Formula 1, Art Miami and more.

"Throughout the years, we have worked on strategic projects in Las Vegas and loved its synergy with Miami. As we were looking to expand our geographic footprint, we couldn't think of a better place than Las Vegas," said Chad Fabrikant, co-founder.

"Coming into a new market, we know the importance of Capellas's role. As our Las Vegas partner, she brings to the table authentic relationships and a well-respected reputation. Those attributes coupled with our knowledge and expertise in the industry, makes this partnership an unstoppable combination," said Lyndsey Cooper, co-founder.

"I'm thrilled to join the Carma Connected team and introduce its already best-in-class practices to the West Coast. As Carma settles roots in Las Vegas, our goal is clear - to provide forward-thinking and strategic communications efforts to exemplary hospitality partners, forge strong synergy between Carma's existing client base with Las Vegas, and support the community," said Stephanie Capellas, partner.

Capellas is a masterful storyteller, creating innovative press initiatives, elevating brands and helping them find their distinct voice among competitive marketplaces. During her tenure as vice president of public relations for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from 2017 to 2023, Capellas oversaw the portfolio-wide communications strategy for the leading luxury casino-resort, spearheading integrated PR and marketing efforts for its multi-million dollar redevelopment project. From 2015 to 2017, Capellas served as director of global public relations at Hakkasan Group, leading PR efforts through new business development in varying domestic and international markets. Prior to joining Hakkasan Group, Capellas was senior publicist at Cirque du Soleil, where she directed public relations and partnership efforts for its resident show division productions in Las Vegas, in addition to major show premieres in markets across the U.S. including New York City, Los Angeles and Miami.

A Las Vegas resident for more than 15 years, Capellas plays an active role in the community she calls home. She serves on the board of directors for Nevada Public Radio; is an ongoing committee member of ONE DROP, Cirque du Soleil's non-profit organization bringing clean water to at-risk countries across the world; and is a frequent volunteer with the Southern Nevada chapter of Dress for Success. With a passion for coaching aspiring PR professionals, Capellas also spends her time as a mentor with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) national mentorship program. She was honored as one of Vegas Inc. and Greenspun Media Group's esteemed "40 Under 40" awards in 2022; VEGAS Magazine's "Women of Style" awards in 2018; and Las Vegas Weekly's "Women of Intrigue" in 2017. Capellas earned her bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Baldwin-Wallace University in Ohio. For more information on Carma Connected, please visit www.carmaconnected.com and follow on Instagram @carmaconnected .

Media Contact

infolv@carmaconnected.com

(702) 475-4757 - Las Vegas

(305) 438-9200 - Miami

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carma Connected