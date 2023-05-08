A Matcha Made in Heaven! Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur Partners with Cha Cha Matcha to Create the Most Insta-Worthy Drink of the Season

Run, don't walk, to treat yourself to the exclusive cocktail available for a limited-time-only!



NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The matcha craze continues, now with a little extra indulgence! Just as the temperatures rise and iced matcha becomes the drink of choice, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has teamed up with the iconic matcha brand, Cha Cha Matcha, to share the newest colorful cocktail of the season - the Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha – the perfect treat to sip and show off, if you can get your hands on it!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9168251-baileys-cha-cha-matcha/

For the first time-ever, Cha Cha Matcha has paired its ceremonial grade matcha with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur to create a one-of-a-kind three-layered cocktail that will delight all of the senses (and your social feed)! The Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha brings together the sensational flavors of Baileys, Cha Cha Matcha's signature honey-infused ginger turmeric, chai bitters and matcha powder resulting in the perfect match(a) for any treating occasion exclusively available for consumers 21+ on CocktailCourier.com for a limited-time-only. And if sipping on the cocktail of the season isn't enough, Baileys and Cha Cha Matcha are releasing a limited-edition merch collab including a custom hat and silk bandana to ensure you can treat yourself in style.

"Baileys is such a delicious and versatile product that can be enjoyed in so many different ways whether in coffee, dessert or with matcha," shared Sophie Kelly, SVP of Whiskies and Liqueur, DIAGEO North America. "We're thrilled to partner with the original matcha innovators, Cha Cha Matcha, to offer Baileys and matcha as the quintessential springtime beverage."

Beginning today and for one month only, consumers can easily sip on the Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha whether celebrating Mother's Day, gifting a loved one, hosting a daytime soiree or an at-home brunch.

Custom Cocktail Kit: Wow your guests by whipping up the exclusive cocktail from the comfort of your home with the limited-edition Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha cocktail kit in partnership with Cocktail Courier featuring a bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Cha Cha Matcha's ginger turmeric honey syrup, chai dropper and matcha powder making up to 6 cocktails. You'll also receive a custom matcha whisk, stencil and limited-edition swag. If you're looking to gift someone special for Mother's Day, Cocktail Courier is offering free expedited shipping between May 9th -12th to ensure that your kit arrives just in time!*

NYC Sampling: For two days only during Mother's Day weekend - Saturday, 5/13 and Sunday, 5/14 - those 21+ in New York can treat themselves to complimentary samples of the Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha cocktail at Cha Cha Matcha's flagship store located at 922 Broadway from 12pm to 5pm while supplies last.

"Cha Cha Matcha has always been at the forefront of providing unique and delicious ways for people to enjoy matcha," said Jay Gujjar, CEO of Cha Cha Matcha. "By collaborating with Baileys, an iconic adult treat and one of the world's most popular spirits, we're excited to offer a new way to indulge in your favorite matcha cocktail this season and beyond."

Baileys Original Irish Cream is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. Enjoy Baileys Original Irish Cream neat, over ice, in coffee, matcha, hot chocolate, cocktails, or even over ice cream. Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Cha Cha Matcha:

Founded in 2016 in New York City, and quickly winning the hearts of the cool crowd with its instagrammable drinks and made-for-photo-opps shops, Cha Cha Matcha opened with the intention of introducing a feel-good caffiene alternative. Through its iconic pink and green branding and delicious, creative recipes using ceremonial grade matcha sourced in Japan, they continue their efforts to make matcha more approachable and accessible. Cha Cha Matcha currently has 9 locations in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for brick-and-mortar growth in 2022. For more information visit www.chachamatcha.com.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients and instructions needed to shake or stir professional quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes, giving you access to some of the best cocktail recipes in the country. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com .

*At this time, Cocktail Courier can ship to the continental US. Cocktail Courier is not able to ship kits containing alcohol to AK, AL, AR, HI, ID, MI, NC, OH, TN, UT, and VA."

