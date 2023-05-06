CPHI & PMEC China 2023 to see surge from pent up international ingredients demand

China recorded unprecedented improvement in its API manufacturing score in the 2022 end of year CPHI Survey

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China will open in June (19-21st) at the Shanghai New International Expo Center as international audiences return in search of regional ingredient suppliers. In total, over 55,000 attendee visits are expected at an event that has returned to its pre-pandemic scale with over 200,000sqm of exhibition space.

China opened-up to international visitors again in March[1] and is expected to see surging demand for domestic-international partnering. One of the primary reasons is that global supply chain considerations are now top of pharma agendas and manufacturers are looking to widen their supply side networks – and China remains the world's largest producer of pharmaceutical ingredients and starting materials.

Emphasizing this shift, in the most recent CPHI Annual Survey[2] China scored an unprecedented surge in its reputation for API manufacturing, with a massive 25% improvement at the end of 2022. Significantly, this brings the country in line with quality scores of manufacturers in leading European nations Italy and France.

Jenny Leung, Regional Manager, Informa Markets, commented that 2023 is on course to be a huge event and not just for domestic companies, but as a hub of global partnering: "We expect executives to attend from more than 110 countries. And, as a consequence of the last few years, there is huge pent-up demand from international companies to diversify their supply chains and for Chinese ingredients suppliers in particular. But what we also see is that CPHI & PMEC China is now essential for networking globally and this year we have international exhibitors from over 20 counties and regions. So it's now very much the international pharma community attending and interacting with the world's second largest pharma market. Trade relationship are being built both ways and far beyond ingredients, not least, because of the massive growth in innovation in China and, of course, its expanding domestic healthcare sector that many companies wish to access".

In fact, CPHI & PMEC China will play host to over 3000 exhibitors, 80+ conference sessions and 12th China-World CEO Summit. Exhibitors will span 15 different sectors with the entire supply chain in attendance from ingredients, machinery and finished dosages to nutraceutical extracts, packaging, laboratories and clean rooms. Outside of the show floor the event will also host the InnoPack Awards China, the 12th China-World CEO Summit, the China-World Innovation and Development Forum, and even an International Regulatory Agencies Updates to aid pan-global partnering.

To help service the expanding demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing, CPHI is co-located alongside PMEC – the largest pharmaceutical machinery event in the world with some 1000+ exhibitors present, 30% of which are new for 2023, emphasizing the growth in the country. Attendees at PMEC are looking to source everything from laboratory and analytical equipment, tablet compressors and filling machines to next generation continuous manufacturing technologies.

Another major trend sweeping through pharma in China is the drive toward more sustainable manufacturing and improved process technologies and the 2023 event will host the China Pharma Environmental Forum, the China Biopharmaceutical Summit and the PMEC China Pharmaceutical Engineering Summit.

International attendees can register now for CPhI & PMEC China 2023 here.

Leung emphasised the continued strength of Chinese Pharmaceutical industry adding: "Demand for regional partners is incredibly competitive, and the event will welcome significant numbers of new exhibitors in 2023. Supply chains are diversifying, and we would encourage all companies that are working in China to attend now, get a head start on growth and further advance their local networks."

To help facilitate international partnering at such a large event, the Hosted Buyer Programme returns, providing international attendees a targeted one-to-one matchmaking service for the most appropriate domestic and regional suppliers.

[1] https://www.euronews.com/travel/2023/03/14/china-relaxes-travel-restrictions-all-you-need-to-know-about-tests-quarantine-and-flights

[2] https://www.cphi-online.com/the-sixth-cphi-annual-survey-will-explore-the-file131961.html

CONTACT: Jennifer Yang; +86-02133392533; jennifer.yang@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:

SOURCE CPHI and PMEC China 2023