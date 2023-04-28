Simple Solvents and Florida Chemical Supply Join Forces to Streamline Delivery and Boost Quality for Booming Botanical Extraction Industry in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Solvents, a leading supplier of high-quality solvents to the botanical extraction industry, and Florida Chemical Supply, a nationally recognized chemical distributor and key provider of warehousing delivery logistics infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the supply chain for the booming cannabis and hemp markets in Florida.

Simple Solvents and Florida Chemical team up to build a reliable chemical supply chain for the growing botanical extraction industry. (PRNewswire)

The Florida cannabis market is booming - but not without growing pains.

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to streamline the delivery of solvents to customers in the state of Florida, while providing cost savings and operational efficiencies. Simple Solvents will focus on producing and delivering high-quality solvents to Florida Chemical's state-of-the-art warehouses, strategically located throughout Florida. Florida Chemical, with and through subsidiary affiliate Meka Integrated Logistics will provide chain of custody, regulatory support, storage and local delivery of solvents to customers, ensuring timely delivery and exceptional service.

"We are excited to partner with Florida Chemical Supply to better serve the growing botanical extraction industry in Florida," said Brandon Bahr, CEO of Simple Solvents. "This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with the highest quality solvents, while also ensuring timely delivery and exceptional service."

"This partnership is a win for the botanical extraction industry in the State of Florida.," said Marc Maseman, CEO of Florida Chemical Supply and Meka Integrated Logistics. "We look forward to working closely with Simple Solvents to deliver best-in-class products and logistics support to the rapidly expanding state-wide extraction customer base.."

The partnership between Simple Solvents and Florida Chemical represents a major shift in the development of the supply chain for the botanical extraction industry in Florida. With both companies committed to providing exceptional products and services, customers can expect to receive the highest quality solvents and the most reliable delivery in the market.

For more information about Simple Solvents and Florida Chemical, please visit their websites at www.simplesolvents.com and www.florida-chemical.com.

Simple Solvents provides high quality liquid solvents for botanical extraction. Solvent offerings include ethanol, Isopropyl alcohol, heptane, pentane, hexane, and more. (PRNewswire)

