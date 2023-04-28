Newfront Co-Founder & CEO Spike Lipkin Receives San Francisco Business Times "40 Under 40" Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is proud to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Spike Lipkin, has been named to the 2023 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list. The publication recognizes 40 business leaders under the age of 40 making significant contributions to the Bay Area community as well as to their company.

To be considered for this award, candidates must meet strict requirements and are evaluated on their achievements and contributions to their companies and larger communities in the Bay area. Winners were honored at a banquet this week at the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

"This honor is really a recognition of our team," said Lipkin. "I just have the privilege of representing them."

The goal of transforming the antiquated insurance industry led Lipkin to start Newfront. Since then, Newfront has grown and transformed into a successful business. In 2022, the company became a top 40 broker based on revenue, expanded nationally, and hired more than 250 employees.

Prior to starting Newfront, Lipkin was one of the first Opendoor employees, where he helped grow the five-person start-up into a business at scale. He also was an investor at Blackstone, where he served the startup team that built Invitation Homes into the largest owner of single-family real estate in the United States.

The full list of winners to this year's 40 Under 40 award from the San Francisco Business Times can be viewed here .

To learn more about Newfront, visit www.newfront.com .

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 850 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

