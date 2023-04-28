DAYTON SUPERIOR CORPORATION CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT NOTICE

DAYTON, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Superior Corporation ("DSC") understands the importance of protecting personal information, and retaining the trust of our customers and employees. Unfortunately, DSC was the victim of a cyberattack and certain personal information within our custody and control was compromised.

Cybersecurity Incident Notice

In February 2023, DSC identified malicious activity occurring within our information technology networks and systems, and we moved quickly to stop the unauthorized intrusion. We hired an independent security consultant and undertook a thorough review of the incident. In addition, we proactively notified federal law enforcement authorities of this incident.

As part of our investigation into this cyberattack, we identified that certain personnel files and other sensitive HR data related to both current and former employees, and potentially their beneficiaries and dependents, was compromised. However, based on the measures that we have implemented and the actions we have taken, there is no indication that any such personal information has been misused or will be misused in the future. Yet, out of an abundance of caution, DSC is providing complimentary credit monitoring services to those current and former employees (and their immediate family members) who may have been impacted by this cybersecurity incident.

If you are a former employee of DSC, please inquire as to whether your personal information was subject to this incident and whether you are eligible to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring services. If you are already enrolled in DSC-provided credit monitoring services, we will automatically extend these services by three (3) years and you do not have to re-enroll in these services or do anything else.

Note: DSC does not retain sensitive personal data on our customers, clients, or suppliers, and therefore no such personal data was involved in this incident.

We have established a dedicated call center to answer questions you may have about this incident, which you can reach at 888-574-5904, Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm (EST).

