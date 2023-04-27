Zibo goes viral: Barbecue craze draws huge crowds

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the "viral rise" of Zibo barbecue:

Just over a month ago, no one would have imagined that Zibo, a relatively obscure city situated in central Shandong province in eastern China, would emerge as one of the most sought-after travel destinations for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

And yet, this previously overlooked city has experienced a staggering 2,000% rise in tourism bookings during the holiday season when compared with the same period last year.

What could be behind this huge surge in visitors? Well, the answer is... barbecue!

Let's take a look at the barbecue scene in Zibo. Check out the bustling stalls, the long lines snaking hundreds of meters, people bringing their own stools to sit on, and diners who are so eager to eat that they don't even mind standing. Some stalls even use loudspeakers to drive customers away to other stores when they run out of ingredients. Since early March, after the topic "eating barbecue in Zibo" quickly spread on social media, such scenes have become the norm.

You might think that for it to become so popular, attracting people from all over China and even overseas, there must be something special about Zibo barbecue, right?

Indeed, fresh skewers, cooked over charcoal, sizzling with oil, crispy on the outside and tender inside, with a mouth-watering aroma – coupled with the unique "three-piece set" of scallions, small pancakes and dipping sauce – Zibo barbecue retains the essence of Shandong cuisine, the top of the eight great Chinese culinary traditions. It's simply irresistible.

But as we all know, Chinese cuisine is rich and diverse, and there are many famous local variations of barbecue. The reason for Zibo's popularity is actually another story.

After Zibo barbecue started trending online, the local government quickly added special "barbecue trains" on weekends, added 21 customized barbecue bus lines, and released an official barbecue food map. Volunteers were also dispatched to the railway station to provide tourists with advice and recommendations. Relevant departments also coordinated with scenic spots in advance, allowing tourists to enter designated scenic spots for free with their high-speed rail tickets.

To improve the environment for tourists, government departments in Zibo have taken early action, stipulating that taxi drivers who refuse to use the meter or take passengers will be immediately suspended. Strict supervision has also been implemented to prevent such behavior as inflating prices and short-weighting.

Furthermore, Zibo has gone the extra mile by offering complimentary sightseeing tours of the city to college students as a means of attracting top talent and drawing their attention to the city.

As such, it was the collective efforts and swift response by the government and the public that ultimately fueled Zibo's popularity following its unexpected "viral rise."

From the Grand Tang Dynasty Ever Bright City, a commercial pedestrian street in Xi'an, to tourism bureau officials dressing up as promotional ambassadors, in recent years, many areas have been exploring new ways to boost cultural and tourism promotion and foster economic growth. Zibo's efforts indicate that the city's administration is attuned to evolving social trends and responsive to new demands from the public. Their active and service-oriented approach toward enterprises, tourists and talent deserves high praise.

China is making continuous efforts to transform government functions, implement innovative administrative methods, and construct a service-oriented administration. While the popularity of barbecue may wane over time, the path toward transformation will lead to greater sustainability.

Hopefully, what attract people now will be an attraction for a longer time.

