VisitorsCoverage Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted to Plant 15,000 Trees in 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage , a leading global travel insurance marketplace, is delighted to announce the launch of a sustainability initiative in collaboration with One Tree Planted , a non-profit organization that partners with businesses across industries to fight global warming by planting trees. From now until July 22, VisitorsCoverage will be dedicating a portion of its revenue toward planting 15,000 trees around the world , including 5,000 trees in California, 5,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest and 5,000 trees in India and this is just the start of their efforts.

VisitorsCoverage recently conducted a survey focused on 2023 travel trends and participants confirmed that sustainability is a top factor for travelers, with 75% of respondents stating it is "very important" in the process of making travel decisions.

"At VisitorsCoverage we want to do our part in the fight against the alarming impact of climate change. We are taking this step to protect the planet just as we protect our clients' travels," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage. "This partnership with One Tree Planted affirms our continued commitment to furthering eco-friendly efforts and contributing, in our way, to the conservation of the environment for future generations."

Reforestation fights climate change by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the air and releasing more oxygen into the atmosphere. Preserving our forests and planting more trees is essential to solving the growing environmental crisis. VisitorsCoverage is committed to this initiative and believes this collaboration with One Tree Planted will create lasting positive change for the environment and ultimately allow future generations of travelers to experience the natural beauty of the planet.

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, andwildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.To learn more, visitonetreeplanted.org

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com .

