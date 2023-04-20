House Passes House Joint Resolution 42; Taking Necessary Action to Halt D.C. City Council's Dangerous Experiment in Lawlessness

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of the D.C. Police Union applauds the news that the U.S. House of Representatives voted 229-189 in favor of H.J. Res. 42, a resolution disapproving the adoption of the most anti-police, pro-criminal legislation ever passed by DC Council.

The D.C. Police Union calls on the United States Senate and President Biden to join the bi-partisan support for HJR 42.

These reckless policies, enshrined in the disastrous "Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act," brought policing to a grinding halt and allowed lawlessness to thrive. Homicides surged, assaults spiked, and brazen criminals continued terrorizing the city with little fear of consequence. Additionally, over 1,200 police officers have fled the department because this Act strips them of basic employment protection and due process rights. Today's bi-partisan passage is a resounding rejection of the D.C. Council's action that never received the support or signature of Mayor Bowser in the first place.

"D.C. residents deserve better than the reckless policies enacted by Chairman Mendelson, Councilmember Allen, and their misguided colleagues," stated D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton. "Their so-called 'reforms' are sabotaging the District and endangering all who live, visit, and work here. Today's action by Congress is a victory for common sense and the hardworking women and men of the Metropolitan Police Department."

The D.C. Police Union calls on the United States Senate and President Biden to join the bi-partisan support for House Joint Resolution 42, to stand with our Union's police officers, and reject the lawless attack on legitimate law enforcement and public safety. "Our city needs solutions, not rhetoric or misguided legislation." Chairman Pemberton continued, "together, we can build real reforms prioritizing true accountability and transparency while maintaining public safety for all."

