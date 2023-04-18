Wheels Up Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Participation at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Wheels Up (PRNewsfoto/Wheels Up) (PRNewswire)

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Todd Smith, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference at 2:30 pm ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

An archive of the presentations will be available at the link above.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales — as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of more than 12,000 members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wheels Up