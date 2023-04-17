Thrivent Celebrates $1 Billion in Funds Raised Through its Thrivent Action Teams Program

Thrivent, together with its clients, organized 1 million volunteer teams and contributed over 90 million hours of community service since the program began in 2014

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, announced today it crossed a significant generosity milestone, successfully raising $1 billion in funds for communities across the country through one million client-led volunteer teams, also known as Thrivent Action Teams. Thrivent Action Teams began in 2014 to provide Thrivent's clients with funding, tools and resources to support the causes and programs most important to them and their communities.

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization (PRNewswire)

Thrivent Action Teams were built in 2014 after the organization heard from clients that many people don't lead volunteer efforts because of barriers in organizing and funding. Thrivent filled this crucial gap by providing clients with toolkits of marketing resources, "Live Generously" volunteer t-shirts and up to $250 in seed money. This enabled its clients to kickstart volunteer activities with their network of friends, family and neighbors. In the last nine years, one million Thrivent Action Teams have convened to hold food drives for neighbors in need, fundraise for non-profits with global impact and more, reflecting the diverse ways Thrivent clients give back.

"Thrivent was founded over 120 years ago as a faith-based membership-owned organization, and we're unmatched in our focus on generosity and service to the community. We built Thrivent Action Teams as a way to reimagine community giving, in partnership with our clients, through community engagement programs that are easier, more impactful and repeatable," said Carolyn Sakstrup, Chief Growth and Generosity Officer, Thrivent. "Raising $1 billion through one million Thrivent Action Teams speaks to the very heart of what Thrivent is about: empowering our clients to lead lives of purpose, service and faith. These volunteer efforts reflect the compassion and care our clients have for those who need it most in their local communities."

Thrivent's one millionth Action Team was led by Thrivent client Donna Aufdenberg, a horticulturist who has provided nearly 1,000 plants to community gardens in southeast Missouri with Thrivent's support. Every year, she provides vegetable seedlings to community gardens for people who don't typically have access to fresh produce. She became a Thrivent member in 2016 when she received a surprise inheritance and wanted to work with a financial services organization that shared her values of leading with purpose and generosity. Today, hundreds of people in her community have directly benefitted from her efforts over the years. Hear more from Donna here.

About Thrivent

