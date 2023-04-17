Registration is now open for Equip Exposition 2023

The industry's largest trade show marks its 40th anniversary with an arena concert, advanced education, exhibit area expansion, and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has opened registration for the 2023 tradeshow, held Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

"Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for anyone in the landscape, hardscape, outdoor living, and power equipment business," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. "Last year we saw a sold-out exhibit hall and brought more than 25,000 people to Louisville. As we celebrate 40 years of Expo together, it's going to be a can't-miss event."

Early-Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7.

"Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for anyone in the landscape, hardscape, outdoor living, and power equipment business," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. "Last year we saw a sold-out exhibit hall and brought more than 25,000 people to Louisville. As we celebrate 40 years of Expo together, it's going to be a can't-miss event."

Early-Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person. Learn more at https://www.equipexposition.com/attendee.

Last year, Equip Expo broke records and attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia. The show brings over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and books more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

In addition to Expo's 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard and expansive indoor exhibit space, downtown Louisville will feature several major events for attendees, all included in their registration:

A first-ever arena concert, sponsored by Bobcat Company and Senix, at the Yum! Center featuring headliner Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott . Arena suites and event spaces are available to sponsor.

A Welcome Reception, sponsored by Cat Compact Track Loaders, hosted at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center (adjacent to the downtown Marriott and Hyatt hotels) with a concert from Expo house band, The Crashers.

Other new show experiences for 2023 include:

An "adventurous" keynote speech by Polar Explorer and master storyteller Ben Saunders will inspire attendees.

Expanded exhibit space in the West Wing allows exhibitors to showcase and demonstrate more products indoors.

A first-ever Women's Reception, open to all women attending Expo to network and connect, hosted Thursday, Oct. 19 , at the KEC

Expanded education tracks designed to help attendees expand into new business segments and increase their profits.

New business lounges, meeting spaces and expanded seating areas at the KEC.

Landscape education for young people will be sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation. Children ages 12 and up may attend the show.

Improved shuttle bus, rideshare and transportation logistics will make getting around easier.

More coffee shops, breakfast, and food offerings on-site

Equip Exposition will also feature live in-tree climbing demonstrations from the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop and Davey Tree, Mulligan's Fun Run & 5K, the UTV Test Track, the Drone Zone, and Mulligan's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event, sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation.

Equip Exposition hotel reservations are open and making plans early on where to stay is strongly encouraged. A dozen hotels are already sold out, and several more are nearing capacity.

Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show, offering hardscape demonstrations, exhibits and educational opportunities.

Learn more and register today at www.equipexposition.com.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and in 2021 was ranked the second-largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

