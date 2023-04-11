TruckPro Now Offers Over 4 Million SKUs on its eCommerce Platform, Providing Customers with the Widest Selection of Heavy-Duty Parts Available

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), a leading provider of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts and services headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is proud to announce the expansion of its eCommerce platform, which now offers over 4 million SKUs. This expansion brings the largest selection of products, including OEM and aftermarket brands, captive parts, and unique hard-to-find parts, to customers seeking a one-stop shop for their heavy-duty parts needs.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers an even wider selection of products through our industry-leading eCommerce platform," said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's Chief Executive Officer. "Customers can shop confidently, save valuable time, and know that they will be able to find what they need to keep their equipment on the road."

Beyond offering over 4 million SKUs, TruckPro's eCommerce platform delivers a range of unmatched features designed to make the customer's experience convenient and seamless. Customers can easily search for parts on any mobile device or a desktop, review detailed product information and images, access an extensive cross-reference database, view real-time stock availability locally and across TruckPro's network, choose from multiple delivery and shipping options, create lists and favorites, review account information, and more. In addition, TruckPro's eCommerce platform is backed by over 150 locations across the United States and an unmatched team of heavy-duty experts to quickly help customers identify and get the products they need.

For more information on TruckPro's expanded eCommerce platform, visit truckpro.com.

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation, and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.

