'Connect & Attach' Allows AEC Project Teams To Reclaim Thousands Of Hours

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 35 percent of construction professionals' time is spent on non-productive activities, including looking for project information. With global challenges around rework, rising construction costs, and high turnover impacting the industry, the built world can not afford to maintain inefficient processes. ProjectReady, collaborative project information management software solution provider for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, has released its newest email management feature, "Connect and Attach," and users are already seeing incredible results.

ProjectReady's Connect and Attach allows users to easily find and access project-specific content from connected systems, quickly attach multiple files, and send email securely within the platform's user-friendly interface. The result is an average 75 percent reduction in time spent searching for content across systems to attach and send to team members and stakeholders.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of Connect and Attach, the ProjectReady team published a time-lapse video demonstrating Connect and Attach in action while comparing the user experience to the traditional method of logging in to multiple systems, searching for content, downloading files to the user's local device, preparing the files to be sent before, finally, sending the content as an attachment via Outlook. According to the video, it took the user seven minutes to send content via email using the traditional method. Using ProjectReady's Connect and Attach feature the time spent searching and sending content was reduced to fewer than two minutes (1:44).

To further demonstrate the value of ProjectReady's Connect and Attach, the software as a service (SaaS) provider features a free ROI calculator on its website where users can run a number of scenarios. For example, a team of 30 professionals, each sending four emails a day would gain 1,960 hours annually.

"Connect and Attach is a game-changer for AEC professionals who need to send project documents via email," said Joe Giegerich, Founder and CEO of ProjectReady. "By streamlining the process of gathering and attaching documents from various systems, we're saving our clients a significant amount of time and money, while also improving collaboration and communication across their teams."

Connect and Attach is compatible with popular AEC software systems, including Autodesk Build, BIM360, PlanGrid, Box, Procore, SharePoint and Teams. More information about ProjectReady's email management solutions can be found here. Visit www.project-ready.com, or email info@project-ready.com to learn more.

