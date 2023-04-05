Web.com Launches New MySchedulr Appointment Scheduling

MySchedulr offers small businesses the simplest way to book appointments and receive payments online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web.com, the one-stop website solutions provider, today announced the launch of MySchedulr, its new online appointment scheduling platform that streamlines the process for customers to book more business with less hassle.

MySchedulr was developed to help appointment-oriented, services-based businesses bring their business online. It gives services-based businesses the opportunity to provide their customers with a seamless way to schedule and pay for service appointments directly through booking links or integrated into a business website. MySchedulr makes accepting and recording payments easy and is a powerful enhancement to Web.com's award-winning website builder that allows customers to sell products.

MySchedulr simplifies appointment scheduling, customer communication, and payment collection, freeing business owners to focus on growing their business. It connects with top payment providers and offers an easy booking process for customers, who can view availability and receive personalized confirmations and reminders from any device. The platform adds appointments to the business calendar and sends automated emails for appointment reminders and cancellations.

With this launch, businesses that already have a website, don't need a full website, or use social media as their sole online presence, can take full advantage of MySchedulr and all its features. For businesses that also need a website, MySchedulr is integrated into many of Web.com's website builder packages enabling any service-oriented business to create a robust website with appointment and payment capabilities. It's an intuitive platform that perfectly pairs with any website and also works as a standalone scheduling tool. Businesses can create an unlimited number of services, categories, and intake forms.

"MySchedulr addresses the needs of service-based small businesses – yoga instructors, hair salons and spas, lawyers and many more – that are looking for ways to better attract, schedule and accept payments from their customers," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, the parent company of Web.com. "Offering entrepreneurs simple and quick ways to manage their businesses online is always our goal. MySchedulr does just that for service-based businesses and is an extension of our existing robust product offerings that serve more product-based businesses."

Web.com offers everything needed to market services online, from those business providing a variety of individual services such as a spa or lawn care business, to a fitness studio's class reservations or an educational center offering virtual workshops with multiple staff members.

