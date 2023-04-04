Seagis Property Group Nearing Completion of a 199,624 Square Foot Warehouse Facility at Port Everglades

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that its 199,624 square foot speculative development at 1700 Eller Drive located next to Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida is 75% complete. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023. The 36' clear, fully secured warehouse facility features 32 dock doors, 2 oversized drive-in ramps, 172 auto parks and 49 trailer parking spaces. The building, located on Port Everglades Expressway on the southeast corner of Eller Drive and McIntosh Road, provides immediate access to the Port Everglades Terminal. "We are thrilled with the progress of the construction thus far. Upon completion, this warehouse facility will be one of the best located distribution facilities in all South Florida," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of the Company's Miramar office. The project is being marketed for lease by the CBRE team led by Tom O'Loughlin, Larry Dinner, and Larry Genet. More information can be found at https://seagis.cbre-properties.com

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company, which was founded in 2005, is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com

