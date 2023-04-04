The Paley Center for Media Presents The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

New immersive exhibition will celebrate Emmy Award–winner Janie Bryant's costume designs featured in the acclaimed Paramount+ drama series 1923 starring Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, an immersive exhibition featuring the craftsmanship and artistry of the Emmy Award–winning costume designer Janie Bryant. Open from Wednesday, April 5 to Sunday, May 28 at The Paley Museum in New York City, this experience will take guests on a journey back in time to the perilous world of 1923, the acclaimed drama series following the Dutton family origin story from Academy Award–nominee Taylor Sheridan, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

The exhibit is a stunning tribute to the iconic series and will feature original costumes from 1923 ranging in designs from various locations of the series, including the warm African Savannas, Big Sky Montana, and the idyllic shores of Italy, weaving together a curated sample of the more than 1000 costumes, including those worn by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, that were created for the series. In this exhibit, visitors will experience how Bryant's costumes shape the characters' stories and help develop the world of 1923.

Bryant is renowned for her pioneering and era-defining costume designs, creating legendary looks for film and television throughout her career, including Don Draper's gray suits and Joan Harris' wiggle dresses in Mad Men, Pennywise's time-spanning clown outfit in It, Elsa Dutton's blue traveling dress in 1883, and Al Swearengen's pinstripe suit in Deadwood. Bryant's ability to visualize innumerable rich details of a past time and place through costumes adds dimensionality to each character, gives authenticity to the world of the story, and lends vibrancy to the composition of every scene. Her work has transcended entertainment and influenced fashion trends and global brands over the years.

"We are thrilled to present The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, transporting visitors to the captivating world of the Dutton family, and showcasing the exceptional talent of Emmy Award–winning costume designer Janie Bryant," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We thank Paramount+ for this collaboration and their support in bringing this experience to life, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to The Paley Museum to this remarkably unique exhibition."

"I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to design this epic show and I'm honored that The Paley Museum invited me to display my art for the fans to see up close," said Janie Bryant. "The characters and story created by Taylor Sheridan, the talent of this amazing cast, and the breathtaking beauty of the locations—from Montana to South Africa—have all been so inspirational. It has truly been an exhilarating experience to be a part of the beauty, strength, and depth of this story."

The exhibit will feature:

Original costumes from 1923 organized into three core settings with props from the show to evoke each place, align to the show's main story lines:

Music & audio from the series including the official soundtrack and score from the drama, intermixed with clips of Elsa Dutton's ( Isabel May ) iconic narration.

Screenings in the Bennack Theater of episodes from the first season of 1923 , as well as a curated selection of Western-themed television episodes from the Paley Archive in the Goodson Theater for the whole family.

Props from the series including Luggage, Rifle Scabbards, Barrel, Wagon Wheels, Flags, Saddle, School Desk, and more.

Family Fun and Education Programming including Western-themed arts & crafts for children and families to enjoy.

Souvenir Photo Moment where guests can take their pictures against a stunning image of the Dutton ranch along with props from the show.

PaleyLive: A Conversation with Janie Bryant

In conjunction with the exhibition, The Paley Museum will host an in-person conversation with 1923 celebrated costume designer Janie Bryant, moderated by Carson Kressley, Emmy Award–winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer, and New York Times best-selling author, on Saturday, April 29 at 3:30 pm to discuss her artistic process behind each costume, how her designs are formed as much by the performers wearing them as the script itself, and what has allowed her to be consistently successful in her long career in Hollywood. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority to Paley Members, and can be reserved at paleycenter.org.

Schedule

The Paley Center for Media is open 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesdays to Sundays. For the detailed schedule, please visit paleycenter.org.

Admission

Tickets for admission to The Paley Museum are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members will receive free admission for themselves and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance. Advance ticket reservations can be made at paleycenter.org and are encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 West 52 Street, New York, NY 10019, USA

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

