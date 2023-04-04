Corteva Agriscience Announces Progress on Sustainability Goals

The company is delivering solutions to support the prosperity of farmers and the planet for generations to come

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) today released its 2022 Sustainability and ESG Report, providing an update on the commitments the company has made to address some of today's most pressing environmental, economic and social challenges. The report details the company's goals to help the world's farmers be more productive and resilient, preserve biodiversity, reduce the climate impact of its operations and increase inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) within its workforce.

(PRNewsfoto/DowDuPont) (PRNewswire)

"Sustainability is at the heart of our business," said Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "We are working to solve complex food and energy security challenges while preserving the long-term health and viability of farmland and other natural resources."

As part of the company's efforts to advance sustainable innovation, 90 percent of new crop protection products and all new seed products now meet Corteva's sustainability criteria, which are aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Additional sustainability efforts in 2022 include the purchase of Stoller Group and Symborg to position Corteva as one of the largest biological plant health companies in the world; receiving seven-year amended Environmental Protection Agency registrations for Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides; and the introduction of Sosdia™ Stress, a biostimulant that enhances crop resilience against stressors like drought, excessive heat or sunlight.

"Our Research and Development teams are focused on developing sustainable solutions that increase productivity and profitability potential while improving resilience to increasing weed, insect, disease, and extreme weather pressures and protecting our natural resources," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Chief Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "Our innovation engine is delivering solutions that give farmers more options to improve yield potential and minimize inputs to build whole-farm systems that are strong and stable."

Corteva is also making progress towards its Inclusion Diversity & Equity (ID&E) goals while continuing to build on its winning culture, including increasing the number of women in management roles by six percent and being named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2022.

Read more about Corteva's goals in sustainable innovation, biodiversity, climate, and ID&E in the full report at corteva.com/sustainability.

