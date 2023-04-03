Deloitte Seeks Applications for the 2023 Technology Fast 500™ Ranking

Application deadline: June 23, 2023

Who: Deloitte is ranking the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America in its annual ranking of the Technology Fast 500.





What: Applications are now being accepted. Companies will be ranked based on percentage revenue growth from fiscal years 2019 to 2022. To be eligible for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, companies must:

• Be in business for a minimum of four years.

• Be headquartered within North America.

• Have fiscal year 2019 operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and fiscal year 2022 operating revenues of at least US$5 million with a growth rate of 75% or greater.

• Own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology, which must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.







More information on eligibility requirements can be found at www.Fast500.com.





When: Application deadline is June 23, 2023. Winners will be announced Nov. 8, 2023.





Where: To apply, visit www.Fast500.com.

For more information about the Deloitte 2023 Technology Fast 500™ program, please contact Gavin Graves at Fast500@deloitte.com.

