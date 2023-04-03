Amwins Launches Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has announced the launch of Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters, a newly formed operating company acting as the underwriting arm of Amwins' Group Benefits division and representing the integration of Beacon Risk Strategies, Strategic Underwriting Solutions (SUS) and Amwins Group Benefits Specialty Programs.

Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters will continue offering expertise in stop-loss underwriting, risk-management consulting, specialty programs management and cost-containment solutions, with the combined entity now covering the full spectrum of stop-loss underwriting for groups of all sizes, including traditional and level-funded stop loss.

"This consolidation maximizes the value Beacon, SUS, and our Specialty Programs team can bring to the market," said Wright Dickinson, president of large group underwriting at Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters. "Simplifying our programs and processes helps our carrier partners and brokers while reinforcing our commitment to Amwins Group Benefits' underwriting excellence."

"We now have a way to market new programs through our A&H umbrella, combine our operational efforts, leverage each other's capacity and get to know each other's markets. It's a way of making our overall MGU strategy more cohesive and stronger with our carrier partners," added Vicki Schmelzer, president of small group underwriting at Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters.

Amwins Group Benefits is uniquely focused on providing compelling solutions to assist benefits brokers and consultants in facing today's industry challenges. With $6.7B in annual premium placements, 9,000 retail agency relationships, 925+ employees and more than 160 carrier relationships, Amwins' group of leading specialists help clients manage costs and take care of their people.

