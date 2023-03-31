THE KRISTIN ESS® BRAND EXPANDS INTO WALMART

Luxury haircare brand expands its accessibility within the mass market.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kristin Ess® brand is excited to announce that it has launched its luxury haircare and styling products at Walmart in February 2023. This new expansion will support the brand's goal to offer salon quality products at an affordable price. The brand will launch on walmart.com and in over 2,000 Walmart locations and will include its best-selling Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner, and Style Reviving Dry Shampoo.

The Kristin Ess® brand's approach to salon quality performance, easy to use product education + modern aesthetic is what makes the brand one of the most sought-after affordable luxury haircare lines. The brand's innovative haircare and styling products are vegan and cruelty free, made for all hair types and textures and are salon tested - stylist approved.

"We are very excited to introduce the Kristin Ess® brand to the Walmart consumer. The brand is poised for success with this expanded distribution offering the consumer what they are looking for – performance driven haircare at an affordable and accessible price point." - Hazel Nussbaum, General Manager, Kristin Ess®

About The Kristin Ess® Brand

Kristin Ess® began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly-imperfect hair. In 2017, Maesa, in partnership with stylist Kristin Ess, teamed up to identify what products consumers truly needed to have great hair days every day. The result is the Kristin Ess® line of cleansers, conditioners, dry and wet stylers, glosses, styling tools and hair accessories that help consumers achieve their hair goals.

Each product in the Kristin Ess® collection is designed to be used alone, integrated into consumer's current hair care routine, or paired with other products in the line, which is made possible thanks to the collection's lightweight and buildable formulas. Versatile, easy-to-use, and incredibly high-performing, each Kristin Ess® product is formulated with Zip-Up Technology™, a strengthening complex designed to "zip up" split ends and smooth the appearance of damaged cuticles while helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade.

