Register for First 'Freedom of Mobility Forum' Live Digital Debate on March 29

Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

AMSTERDAM, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, will host a free digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to discuss the critical question:

"In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to only a happy few?"

The live webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To foster an open fact-based discussion, the audience is invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/

AGENDA (All times EDT)



8:30 a.m.

Overview of panelists and facilitator

8:40 a.m.

Understanding the facts

9:05 a.m.

Discussing the challenges

9:30 a.m.

Exploring the solutions

9:55 a.m.

Open Q&A

10:25 a.m.

Wrap-up & closing

For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility

Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information, visit freedomofmobilityforum.org.

