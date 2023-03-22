Tickeron Launches Revolutionary Virtual Accounts for Traders and Hedge Funds

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, the leader in AI-powered stock trading tools, is proud to announce the launch of its Virtual Accounts (VAs), a new type of AI Robots with a simple and convenient risk management system. Tickeron's Virtual Accounts are designed to provide traders and hedge funds with a set of advanced risk management tools, including adjustable trading balance and position size, loss limitation, and a hedging system.

Tickeron developed sophisticated money management models and created a new type of AI Robots, Virtual Accounts.

With a team of quants focused on creating advanced stock trading bots based on technical and fundamental analysis, Tickeron recognized the need for a new type of AI Robots that provided efficient risk management solutions. Using a pool of efficient algorithms with positive alpha, Tickeron developed sophisticated money management models and created a new type of AI Robots, Virtual Accounts.

AI Robots with Virtual Accounts (VAs) allow users to adjust trading balance and position size option. As a result, users can input the exact amount of money they have in their brokerage accounts as well as allocate specific amounts for each trade. The hedging system involves opening both long and short positions, allowing users to choose the optimal level of protection against market downtrends.

"Tickeron's Virtual Accounts represent a significant milestone in the company's history and reaffirm its position as a leader in AI-powered trading tools. The innovative risk management tools are a game-changer for traders looking to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. All this allows us to effectively help our users to simplify their trading activity by copying trades from our VAs", said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts come with certain limitations which can be reviewed on their website before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities carries significant risks, including the risk of losing the entire investment.

