Sunham Home Fashion Launches Its First Online Storefront LanwoodHome.com

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunham Home Fashions, one of the largest importers of home textile products in the United States, announces the launch of their first direct to customer online storefront for LanwoodHome.com, a timeless home goods brand designed with value and quality in mind. The collection includes legacy bedding and bath styles as well as a breadth of new products made from sustainable materials.

Lanwood Home by Sunham Home Fashions Launches online store for direct to consumer engagement. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1962, the company name Sunham translates to 'evergreen forest' in Chinese, chosen because of the evergreen tree's longevity and association with prosperity. In 2019, the brand Lanwood Home was thoughtfully designed with a nod to Sunham's first location on Lan Street in Hong Kong. Sunham sustainably sources the best materials and fabrics based on availability and seasonality while working closely with suppliers to ensure high quality. Through decades of collaborating and building relationships, Lanwood Home bedding and bath products are both beautifully designed and affordable.

Lanwood Home products are sold across a wide range of major retailers in the e-commerce and brick and mortar space. The newest selection of top-selling bed and bath products will be available to customers first exclusively on Lanwoodhome.com.

For more information on Lanwood Home, visit the storefront to shop. You can learn more about all Sunham Home Fashions has to offer at sunham.com.

Sunham Home Fashions, one of the largest importers of home textile products in the United States. (PRNewswire)

