OneTrust Founder and CEO Kabir Barday Named to The Aspen Institute's 2023 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust Founder and CEO, Kabir Barday, has been named to The Aspen Institute's 2023 Class of Henry Crown Fellows. Barday joins an esteemed group of proven entrepreneurial leaders chosen to apply their talents and skill sets to tackling the world's most intractable problems and building a better society.

"OneTrust's technology platform was built on the belief that what's good for society is good for business. Stakeholders are pushing organizations to step up their positive impact, especially when it comes to their commitments across privacy, security, ethics, and social responsibility," said Kabir Barday, founder and chief executive officer at OneTrust. "I look forward to being a part of the Henry Crown Fellowship as it aligns with OneTrust's mission to demonstrate impact through responsible leadership and good governance."

Henry Crown Fellows are nominated for consideration and once selected, they spend four weeks over the course of two years in structured retreats – honing their leadership, their core values, their vision for a Good Society, and looking toward the broader role they might take on in their communities or globally. But the Fellowship is not just about reflection. It is also about action: each Fellow launches a leadership venture that will stretch them and have a positive impact on their communities, their country, or the world.

"The greatest challenges of our time require solutions from innovative, effective, and thoughtful leaders," said Tonya Hinch, executive director of the program. "This class embodies those ideals: they are a force for good, poised to channel their talents and energies into tackling these challenges. With this Fellowship, they are beginning a personal journey with a mosaic of like-hearted and unique minded classmates - a journey from success to significance - that will leave an impact on themselves and the world."

The 2023 class of Henry Crown Fellows consists of 21 individuals and the full list can be found here.

About Kabir Barday

Kabir Barday is the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of OneTrust. Kabir holds a Fellow of Information Privacy with the IAPP, the highest designation of a privacy professional. In 2019, Kabir was named National Entrepreneur of the Year by EY. He received his B.S. in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and currently serves on the Georgia Tech Advisory Board (GTAB). He was also named to the inaugural Georgia Tech 40 under 40 class. Connect with Kabir at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kbarday/.

About OneTrust

OneTrust impacts the world by enabling organizations to manage data privacy, security, and governance risks effectively, which is essential for building trust and promoting responsible business practices in today's digital age. OneTrust's cloud-based Trust Intelligence Platform transforms trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Global organizations use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak-up culture of trust.

Today, 14,000 customers use OneTrust's Trust Intelligence Platform to drive trust as the center of their operations. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world.

The Henry Crown Fellowship seeks to develop the next generation of community-spirited leaders, providing them with the tools to meet the challenges of the 21st century. It was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund. The program is the flagship Fellowship of the Aspen Institute and the founding Fellowship of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. For more information, visit http://www.aspeninstitute.org/crown.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit http://www.aspeninstitute.org.

